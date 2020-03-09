Linux kernel 5.7 to include new exFAT file-system driver

No Comments

Linux matrix

Version 5.7 of the Linux kernel is due to land later this spring, and when it does there is quite a lot to look forward to. Additions include a new exFAT file-system driver which is great news for users.

While Linux has supported exFAT for a little while, the version that is currently support is limited because it is based on an old driver. But Samsung has been working away on an update version which will land in Linux 5.7, making it possible to work with larger media formatted using the exFAT file system.

See also:

As reported by phoronix, the updated driver will bypass staging and will be injected directly into the kernel. The new driver will be known as EXFAT_FS, but the old staging driver (CONFIG_STAGING_EXFAT_FS) is not going away just yet. The two drivers will initially live side by side, but this will not be the case forever.

Over on the VFS repository, there are numerous additions from Samsung's Namjae Jeon showing what progress has been made by the company. The development has been possible after Microsoft firstly opened up the exFAT file system and then published a exFAT file system specification in August last year.

The updated driver will make it much easier to work with SD cards which use the file system, as is the norm for cards over 32GB.

Image credit: jivacore / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Google launches secret Easter Egg for Indian Hindu Holi Festival

Lack of understanding holds back automation

Linux kernel 5.7 to include new exFAT file-system driver

Windows 10 KB4535996 update is causing sleep problems and degrading performance

How telemedicine technology can help cut the threat of coronavirus [Q&A]

Twitter slaps 'manipulated media' label on deceptively edited video of Biden retweeted by Trump

Microsoft Edge has more privacy-invading telemetry than other browsers

Most Commented Stories

Zorin OS 15.2 Linux distribution is here, and you should switch from Windows immediately

369 Comments

How to set gorgeous Windows 10 Spotlight lock screen images as wallpaper

32 Comments

Ubuntu Linux computer-maker System76 launches Neptune Blue, Martian Red, and Dark Matter Black Thelio colors

30 Comments

How to run Android on your iPhone right now

24 Comments

Microsoft subdomains hijacked following DNS security blunder

17 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.