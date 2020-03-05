Zorin OS 15.2 Linux distribution is here, and you should switch from Windows immediately

Microsoft's Windows 10 is hardly a new operating system anymore. In fact, it has been available to the public for damn near five years now. And yet, despite existing half a decade, it still feels very incomplete. The Control Panel still hasn't been merged with Settings, for instance, and the user interface still feels like a work in progress. Hey, at least those terrible Live Tiles are seemingly on their way out. Ultimately, using Windows 10 feels like you are in a constant state of beta. It shouldn't be this way -- Microsoft's operating system should be much better than it is. After all, the company essentially has unlimited resources.

Thankfully, Linux is here to save the day. Yes, thanks to Linux distributions, computer users can experience a sane operating system -- one that actually makes sense. There are countless great Linux-based operating systems, such as MX Linux 19.1, Netrunner 20.01, elementary OS 5.1.2, and Manjaro 19.0. One of my favorite Linux distros -- particularly for those switching from Windows -- is the excellent Zorin OS. Why? Well, it is very secure, looks great, offers a familiar user experience, and comes with some great free software. Today, a new version of that operating system -- Zorin OS 15.2 -- becomes available for download, and it looks awesome.

"With over 900,000 downloads since its release nine months ago, Zorin OS 15 has been our biggest and most advanced release ever. 2 in every 3 of these downloads were coming from Windows and macOS, reflecting our mission to bring the power of Linux to people who've never had access to it before. Today we're introducing Zorin OS 15.2. With this new release, we’ve focused on refining the foundation of Zorin OS: its core technologies and software stack. This allows us to provide you with an even faster, more secure, and powerful computing experience," says The Zorin OS developers.

The devs further say, "Newer versions of apps such as LibreOffice and the GNU Image Manipulation Program have been introduced, so you can take your work and creativity further. Many of the built-in system technologies have seen improvements for better security, compatibility, and performance. Zorin OS 15.2 is now powered by Linux Kernel version 5.3, which introduces new security patches, so you can have the peace of mind knowing that you’re using the most secure version of Zorin OS ever. In addition, support for even more hardware has been included, such as: AMD Navi GPUs, including the Radeon RX 5700, Intel 10th generation processors, and newer MacBook and MacBook Pro keyboards and touchpads."

There are several versions of Zorin OS from which to choose, including the lightweight "Lite," standard "Core," and fully-loaded "Ultimate." There is also a specialized "Education" variant for schools. All but the Ultimate version, which costs $39, are free to download and use. You can download Zorin OS 15.2 -- for free -- here now.

Image credit: 3Dalia/Shutterstock