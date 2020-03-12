Microsoft releases Windows 10 Insider Build 19582

Microsoft, like many other tech firms, is encouraging its employees to work from home as the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world. It’s still business as usual for the Windows team though, as they roll out a new Windows 10 build for those Insiders on the Fast ring.

Build 19582 mostly focuses on fixes and improvements, although it also comes with a major update to the Eye Control settings.

SEE ALSO: How to legally download any version of Windows 10, Windows 7, Windows 8.1 and Microsoft Office

Eye Control, as should be self-explanatory by its name, lets users interact with Windows using only their eyes. In this new flight, Microsoft has updated the settings so they now span multiple pages, giving the options a bit more room.

Other general changes and improvements include:

In an effort to consolidate information, Microsoft is removing the Windows Security status details from the About Settings. This information is still available under Settings > Update & Security > Windows Security.

Microsoft is working on giving you control over whether apps can disable the screen capture border. The page isn’t finished being wired up yet, but you’ll see it listed under Privacy Settings.

Microsoft has updated the "set time zone automatically" toggle in Time & Date settings to now be greyed out if location has been disabled.

Based on feedback, Microsoft is updating the Scottish Gaelic keyboard in two ways: Pressing AltGR + 7 will now input ⁊ (U+204A TIRONIAN SIGN ET). Pressing ‘ will now directly insert that character (right single quote). Pressing AltGr + ‘ will now act as a dead key to combine an acute accent with a subsequent letter.



Fixes in this release include:

Fixed an issue for Chinese Insiders where Windows setup (for example, if you reset your PC) would get stuck after inputting your Microsoft Account details.

Fixed an issue where, when you upgraded with certain languages like Japanese, the Installing Windows X% page wasn’t rendering the text correctly (only boxes were displayed).

Fixed an issue resulting in notifications sometimes having the wrong actions associated with them (for example, an unexpected reply box).

Fixed an issue causing some attempts to update to a newer build to result in error 0x8007042b.

Microsoft has resolved the issue preventing the cloud recovery option for Reset this PC from working.

Fixed an issue that could result in a green screen with Win32kbase.sys crash at session shutdown.

Fixed an issue resulting in not being about to navigate between the Xbox Game Bar options using an Xbox Controller.

Fixed an issue where the "set time zone automatically" toggle in Time & Date settings wouldn’t stay enabled.

Fixed an issue that could result in the Open With dialog not accepting the selection when opening PDFs.

Fixed an issue resulting in Task Manager showing "Unavailable" DPI Awareness for all processes.

Known issues are:

BattlEye and Microsoft have found incompatibility issues due to changes in the operating system between some Insider Preview builds and certain versions of BattlEye anti-cheat software. To safeguard Insiders who might have these versions installed on their PC, Microsoft has applied a compatibility hold on these devices from being offered affected builds of Windows Insider Preview. See this article for details.

Microsoft is aware Narrator and NVDA users that seek the latest release of Microsoft Edge based on Chromium may experience some difficulty when navigating and reading certain web content. Narrator, NVDA and the Edge teams are aware of these issues. Users of legacy Microsoft Edge will not be affected. NVAccess has released a NVDA 2019.3 that resolves the known issue with Edge.

Microsoft is looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

Some devices may experience a bugcheck (GSOD) during the reboot to install this update. If this happens, log in, schedule a time for the update to install, and then log off all user profiles before the scheduled install time. The install will then proceed as expected.

The Documents section under Privacy has a broken icon (just a rectangle).

When trying to use Win + PrtScn to capture a screenshot, the image is not saved to the Screenshots directory. For now, you’ll need to use one of the other options for taking screenshots, such as WIN + Shift + S.

Microsoft is looking into reports where, when running corruption repair (DISM), the process will stop at 84.9 percent.

Photo credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock