Zoho makes coronavirus-beating work from home software free until July

With employees being encouraged to work from home, smaller businesses can face a problem due to the cost of additional licenses needed to make this happen.

Cloud business suite Zoho has stepped up to the plate by making its Remotely suite available free of charge until July 1st.

Remotely is designed specifically to allow remote working and is made up of 11 apps covering day-to-day stuff like word processing, spreadsheets and presentations, together with online meetings, storage, project management and training sessions.

The free software is currently limited to 10 users, which should be enough for smaller businesses, and Zoho has said it will be flexible if people require more.

You can sign up for Remotely on the Zoho site.

Image credit: monkeybusiness/depositphotos.com