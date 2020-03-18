GitHub mobile app exits beta so Android and iOS users can manage code on the move

It is somewhat surprising that the Microsoft-owned GitHub has been around for so long without there being a mobile app, but now this is changing. After a period of beta testing, GitHub for mobile is now available.

The app makes it possible for development teams to keep in contact on the move, as well as merging code from the comfort of a smartphone or tablet.

While the app does not include the ability to actually code on the go, there's enough here for day-to-day management of projects while away from a desktop computer. The new notification system keeps users up-to-date with what's going on in their repositories, and developers can merge and mark pull requests, reply to comments and more.

In a blog post about the release, GitHub's Ryan Nystrom highlights what the app will enable users to do:

Organize tasks in a swipe :Get your inbox to zero in no time -- swipe to finish a task or save the notification to return to it later.

:Get your inbox to zero in no time -- swipe to finish a task or save the notification to return to it later. Give feedback and respond to issues :Respond to comments while you're on the go.

:Respond to comments while you're on the go. Review and merge pull requests: Merge and mark pull requests to breeze through your workflow, wherever you are.

If you're concerned that the app looks a little basic at the moment, there is the promise of "a lot more to come".

The GitHub app is available for iOS and Android.