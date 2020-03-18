Microsoft releases Windows Terminal Preview v0.10, adding mouse support and duplicate panes

Last month we saw Microsoft releasing the "feature-complete" Windows Terminal Preview v0.9, and now the company has pushed out v0.10.

Although Microsoft said that the previous version was "the last version of the Terminal that will include new features before the v1 release", this update introduces two new ones. First up is mouse input support in Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) applications.

Mouse input support is also available in Windows applications that use virtual terminal (VT) input. Microsoft says that: "This means applications such as tmux and Midnight Commander will recognize when you click on items in the Terminal window! If an application is in mouse mode, you can hold down shift to make a selection instead of sending VT input".

There is also a new Duplicate Pane option which makes it possible to open a new pane with a duplicate profile of the currently in-focus pane.

This preview release includes a number of bug fixes as well:

The text behavior when it reflows on resizing of the window is significantly improved!

The borders when using dark theme aren’t white anymore!

If you have the taskbar auto-hidden and your Terminal is maximized, the taskbar now appears when you mouse over the bottom of the screen.

Azure Cloud Shell can now run PowerShell, accept mouse input, and follow the desired shell of your choice.

Touchpad and touchscreen scrolling now moves at a normal pace.

Windows Terminal Preview v0.10 is available to download from the Microsoft Store or from the GitHub releases page. Windows Terminal v1 is due for release in May.