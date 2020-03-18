Revolut launches Revolut Junior to help kids learn financial skills

No Comments

Revolut Junior

Fintech darling and banking disruptor Revolut is launching a new product designed with 7- to 17-year-olds in mind, but it is not a standalone service.

A Revolut Junior account can only be set up by a parent who already has a Revolut account, and it gives younger people the ability to use a digital app and a payment card which can be used online and in the real world. Parents are in control at all times, choosing where payments can be made.

See also:

Revolut Junior gives children and teenagers a reasonable degree of freedom, helping them to learn important financial lessons, but as parents have ultimate control over spending, there is no danger of getting into trouble. Parents can receive instant notifications when payments are made, making it possible to see not only how money is being spent, but where children are visiting.

For now, Revolut Junior is only available in the UK to Revolut Premium and Metal customers, but there are plans to expand availability in the future.

Revolut explains how existing customers can open a Junior account for their children:

  1. Open your Dashboard in the app and tap on 'Junior accounts'
  2. Fill out the information for the child or teen who will be using the account
  3. Order a Revolut Junior card for them
  4. Add money to their Revolut Junior card from your account

As well as including parental controls, Revolut has thought of other security considerations. The company says:

 When it comes to money, no young person wants to be treated like a kid. Revolut Junior gives them the opportunity to handle their money like an adult.

That said, they're probably still going to show off their new Revolut card on social media, which is why we've taken the extra security precaution of putting their card number on the back, out of sight.

Over time, there are plans to bring more features to the service including budgeting, a weekly allowance option, recurring payments, and savings vaults.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Revolut launches Revolut Junior to help kids learn financial skills

GitHub mobile app exits beta so Android and iOS users can manage code on the move

Google Translate app update introduces speech transcription functionality

Microsoft releases Windows Terminal Preview v0.10, adding mouse support and duplicate panes

Seagate launches fast and reliable IronWolf 510 PCIe Gen3 M.2 NVMe NAS SSD

Fedora 32 Beta Linux-based operating system now available with GNOME 3.36

New threat scoring module helps security teams cope with alert volumes

Most Commented Stories

How to legally download any version of Windows 10, Windows 7, Windows 8.1 and Microsoft Office

72 Comments

GNOME 3.36 'Gresik' is here -- the best Linux desktop environment gets even better

32 Comments

Windows 10 is finally -- officially -- on 1 billion devices

31 Comments

Microsoft pesters people to use even more of its services with Windows 10 nag screen

24 Comments

You shouldn't buy Amazon's Ring Video Doorbell 3

20 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.