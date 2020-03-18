Microsoft releases Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19587 with Narrator and volume improvements

The past few Windows 10 Insider builds haven’t been hugely exciting, but that’s probably no surprise given the state of the world at the moment and the number of people switching to working from home.

Today’s new Insider release for those on the Fast ring, Build 19587, is no exception, but it does come with a number of improvements and fixes.

General changes and improvements in this build include:

Based on feedback, when you have muted your volume, the volume will now not unmute when using the hardware keyboard volume keys until you raise the volume (or manually unmute).

Made a couple of improvements to Narrator and how it works with some of the controls in Windows: Narrator now uses a more friendly string to describe the audio output in the Select playback device dropdown menu in the volume flyout. Narrator now announces more information in the Add Bluetooth or other devices dialog in the Settings application when first opened.



Fixes include:

Fixed an issue where the new icon next to Scan with Microsoft Defender in File Explorer’s context menu didn’t have a transparent background.

Fixed an issue that could result in Default Apps page in Settings crashing when you tried to change defaults.

Fixed an issue that could result in the search box being missing from certain apps.

Fixed an issue where some files couldn’t be opened in win32 apps from File Explorer when the path length to the file was very long and parts of the path included East Asian characters.

Fixed an issue where thumbnails weren’t being generated for pictures inside a Work Folder.

Fixed an issue where adding the Session column to the Users tab in Task Manager would result in not being able to expand the details for a particular user.

Known issues are:

Microsoft is blocking this build from ARM devices because of an issue causing them to receive a bugcheck.

BattlEye and Microsoft have found incompatibility issues due to changes in the operating system between some Insider Preview builds and certain versions of BattlEye anti-cheat software. To safeguard Insiders who might have these versions installed on their PC, Microsoft has applied a compatibility hold on these devices from being offered affected builds of Windows Insider Preview. See this article for details.

Microsoft is that aware Narrator and NVDA users who seek the latest release of Microsoft Edge based on Chromium may experience some difficulty when navigating and reading certain web content. Narrator, NVDA and the Edge teams are aware of these issues. Users of legacy Microsoft Edge will not be affected. NVAccess has released a NVDA 2019.3 that resolves the known issue with Edge.

Microsoft is looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

Some devices may experience a bugcheck (GSOD) during the reboot to install this update. If this happens, log in, schedule a time for the update to install, and then log off all user profiles before the scheduled install time. The install will then proceed as expected.

The Documents section under Privacy has a broken icon (just a rectangle).

When trying to use Win + PrtScn to capture a screenshot, the image is not saved to the Screenshots directory. For now, you’ll need to use one of the other options for taking screenshots, such as WIN + Shift + S.

Microsoft is looking into reports where, when running corruption repair (DISM), the process will stop at 84.9 percent.

Microsoft is investigating reports that Sticky Notes windows cannot be moved on the desktop. As a workaround, when you set focus to Sticky Notes, press Alt+Space. This will bring up a menu that contains a Move option. Select it, then you should be able to use either the arrow keys or the mouse to move the window.

