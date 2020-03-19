Watch Netflix with friends while you self-isolate from coronavirus with this handy extension

If you're home-working or self-isolating because of COVID-19, you might be starting to feel a little lonely. You may be used to getting together with a group of friends for a Netflix session, but such get-togethers are on hold for the time being.

But with a brilliant Chrome extension, you can still get together with friends and family online and watch Netflix together.

See also:

The Netflix Party extension for Google Chrome lets you synchronize a show or movie as you watch it with others, and includes a chat option so you can discuss the ins and outs of whatever you're watching. It's a simple idea, but one that is perfect for these times of social isolation. If you're stuck at home on your own, or you know someone who is, this is an ideal way to get together online.

The developers say:

Netflix Party is a new way to watch Netflix with your friends online. Netflix Party synchronizes video playback and adds group chat to your favorite Netflix shows.

Once you have the extension installed, all you need to do is launch a video in Netflix and then click the red "NP" icon in Chrome's toolbar. You can then share the URL for the Netflix Party so people can join you in whatever you're watching.

Sadly the extension is only available for Chrome, but that's as good a reason as any to embrace Google's browser.

You can grab Netflix Party from the Chrome Web Store.

Image credit: Proxima Studio / Shutterstock