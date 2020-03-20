IObit is giving away PRO licenses because of the coronavirus -- grab Advanced SystemCare Ultimate, Malware Fighter, and more for free

IObit Software makes a number of great PC applications, including Advanced SystemCare, Driver Booster, Malware Fighter, and IObit Uninstaller. The publisher offers free versions and paid for editions with additional features.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, and because a lot of people are self-isolating and/or working from home these days, IObit has decided to giveaway PRO licenses for its software.

In total it is offering 50,000 free PRO licenses across its software range, and you can download any two. No need to panic buy, although they’re only available until March 27 or "while stocks last".

All you have to do is click the green Download Now button for the program you want and the license for it will be shown below.

Get your free PRO versions today from here. And because sharing is caring, let others know too.

