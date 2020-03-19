Get 'Hands-On Dark Web Analysis' ($23.99 value) FREE for a limited time

The overall World Wide Web is divided into three main areas -- the Surface Web, the Deep Web, and the Dark Web. The Deep Web and Dark Web are the two areas which are not accessible through standard search engines or browsers. It becomes extremely important for security professionals to have control over these areas to analyze the security of your organization.

Hands-On Dark Web Analysis will initially introduce you to the concept of the Deep Web and the Dark Web and their significance in the security sector. Then it will deep dive into installing operating systems and Tor Browser for privacy, security and anonymity while accessing them. During the course of the book, you will learn some best practices which will be useful in using the tools for best effect.

By the end of this book, you will have hands-on experience working with the Deep Web and the Dark Web for security analysis.

Features

Understand the concept of Dark Net and Deep Web

Use Tor to extract data and maintain anonymity

Develop a security framework using Deep Web evidences

Hands-On Dark Web Analysis from Packt Publishing usually retails for $23.99, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download Now button.

The offer expires on March 31, so act fast.