Get 'Hands-On Dark Web Analysis' ($23.99 value) FREE for a limited time

1 Comment

The overall World Wide Web is divided into three main areas -- the Surface Web, the Deep Web, and the Dark Web. The Deep Web and Dark Web are the two areas which are not accessible through standard search engines or browsers. It becomes extremely important for security professionals to have control over these areas to analyze the security of your organization.

Hands-On Dark Web Analysis will initially introduce you to the concept of the Deep Web and the Dark Web and their significance in the security sector. Then it will deep dive into installing operating systems and Tor Browser for privacy, security and anonymity while accessing them. During the course of the book, you will learn some best practices which will be useful in using the tools for best effect.

SEE ALSO:

By the end of this book, you will have hands-on experience working with the Deep Web and the Dark Web for security analysis.

Features

  • Understand the concept of Dark Net and Deep Web
  • Use Tor to extract data and maintain anonymity
  • Develop a security framework using Deep Web evidences

Hands-On Dark Web Analysis from Packt Publishing usually retails for $23.99, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download Now button.

The offer expires on March 31, so act fast.

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

New decentralized cloud storage service set to take on AWS

Get 'Hands-On Dark Web Analysis' ($23.99 value) FREE for a limited time

Watch Netflix with friends while you self-isolate from coronavirus with this handy extension

Google says that updates to Chrome and Chrome OS are the latest coronavirus victims

How new performance trends in JavaScript are driving an ever-faster web [Q&A]

Hackers using COVID-19 specials to drum up business on the dark web

Logitech Combo Touch Case for iPad has detachable keyboard and integrated trackpad

Most Commented Stories

How to legally download any version of Windows 10, Windows 7, Windows 8.1 and Microsoft Office

72 Comments

Microsoft pesters people to use even more of its services with Windows 10 nag screen

34 Comments

Windows 10 is finally -- officially -- on 1 billion devices

32 Comments

You shouldn't buy Amazon's Ring Video Doorbell 3

20 Comments

Microsoft launches Bing Coronavirus (COVID-19) Tracker

17 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.