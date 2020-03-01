Microsoft starts rolling out new icons to all Windows 10 users

It is a few months since Microsoft first unveiled the new look icons for Windows 10 and various applications.

Now, having started the roll out of the new icons to Windows Insiders, the company is giving everyone access to the new designs. At the moment, it seems to be people running Windows 10 version 1909 that are affected, and this means they can enjoy new icons for Mail, Calendar, Calculator, Photos and more apps.

Back in December, Microsoft explained the aesthetic changes it was going to be making, saying: "With the newest wave of icon redesigns, we faced two major creative challenges. We needed to signal innovation and change while maintaining familiarity for customers. We also had to develop a flexible and open design system to span a range of contexts while still being true to Microsoft".

Initially it was only those involved in the Insider program that had access to the new icons but, as noted by Techdows -- and confirmed by BetaNews – the new look is now being delivered to non-Insiders.

While updates to the Calendar and Mail apps seem to have been pushed out automatically to everyone, in order to see the new icons for the Calculator and Movies & TV apps, you'll need to update the apps via the Microsoft Store.