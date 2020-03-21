Google launches COVID-19 site to provide information about coronavirus

In times of crisis, information is important -- and this is certainly true of the current coronavirus pandemic. Google is well-placed to judge how much interest there is in the topic, and the company says that searches released to COVID-19 are the most popular right now.

Responding to this, Google has announced not only changes to the way it search engine works when people look for coronavirus information, but also that is it launching a dedicated COVID-19 website to provide easy access to information, help and resources.

Google says that when people conduct coronavirus-related searches, they will experience a new COVID-19 search experience. This provides access to not only the latest figures about what's going on in the world, but also authoritative information from health authorities. What's important about the information displayed by Google search results is that it comes from the likes of WHO and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), hopefully helping to counteract misinformation and rumors.

In a blog post about coronavirus, Google says:

In addition to launching new features on Google Search that provide easy access to more authoritative information, we’ve worked with relevant agencies and authorities to roll out a website -- available at google.com/covid19 -- focused on education, prevention and local resources. People can find state-based information, safety and prevention tips, search trends related to COVID-19, and further resources for individuals, educators and businesses. Launching today in the US, the site will be available in more languages and countries in the coming days and we'll update the website as more resources become available. Along with our other products and initiatives, we hope these resources will help people find answers to the questions they're asking and get the help they need.

You can access Google's site at google.com/covid19.

Image credit: lightsource / depositphotos