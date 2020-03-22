Apple internally acknowledges Personal Hotspot problems in iOS 13 and iPadOS 13

If you've been having trouble using your iPhone or iPad as a hotspot for other devices, you are not alone. Many people have experienced problems using the Personal Hotspot feature, either failing to connect at all, or suffering frequent disconnections.

Although Apple is yet to publicly acknowledge that there are issues, leaked internal documents show that the company is aware of the problem and has warned Authorized Service Providers that there may be an influx of queries from customers.

There are various threads on Apple's discussion boards where iPhone and iPad users complain of problems with Personal Hotspot after upgrading to iOS 13 and iPadOS 13. Apple has been distributing advisory documentation to Authorized Service Providers, and copies of these documents were seen by MacRumors.

It does not seem that Apple has yet been able to come up with a fix for the problems, and those affected are simply being told to try disabling Personal Hotspot temporarily before re-enabling the feature.

All we know is that Apple says that the issue is not hardware-related, and it advises customers to ensure that their devices are kept fully updated. At the moment, there is not indication that a fix will be included in iOS 13.4.

Image credit: Lori Butcher / Shutterstock

