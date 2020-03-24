Plugable USBC-E2500 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet adapter now available for work from home and remote access needs

Back in January, we told you about an exciting new product from Plugable. Called "USBC-E2500," it is a 2.5 Gigabit USB-C Ethernet adapter. What makes it particularly cool is that while it is USB-C, it comes with an attached USB-C to USB-A adapter, meaning it is very versatile. Such a product is quite timely with so many people working from home nowadays due to COVID-19. After all, hardwired Ethernet is ideal for an optimal connection when connecting remotely.

Sadly, many laptops don't have Ethernet ports these days. By having both USB-C and USB-A, USBC-E2500 is guaranteed to work with any Windows 10 or macOS computer. In fact, it will even work with Linux. Best of all, you get 2.5 Gigabit rather than standard Gigabit. Even if you don't have the need for 2.5G today, it may come in handy tomorrow.

Plugable promised that USBC-E2500 would hit stores in Q2 2020, but it turns out that was a lie. Actually, it is arriving earlier than expected! Yup, it technically hits stores in Q1 2020 as it can be purchased starting today. How awesome is that? Best of all, it has a new price of just $39.99. This is less than the $49.99 Plugable originally stated back in January.

"The Plugable adapter pushes the limits of wired network connectivity with improved performance speed and faster network access thanks to additional bandwidth. While most Ethernet adapters only support 1 Gigabit link rates, this adapter now supports wired speeds up to 2.5 times faster than the 1Gbps standard when used with Cat 5e cabling, commonly found in existing network environments, and supporting hardware (switches and routers). With this increased performance, users can take advantage of the technological advances in high-speed internet over the past few years, without requiring an intensive set-up," says Plugable.

The company further says, "The Plugable Adapter is the only solution that includes an attached USB-C to USB 3.2 Gen 1 adapter out of the box. The adapter is backwards compatible with earlier networking standards such as Gigabit (10/100/1000) networks. It also supports auto-negotiation and is compatible with both full-duplex and half-duplex networks, making it an ideal choice for current and future network connectivity."

Plugable shares specifications below.

Chipset: Realtek RTL8156

USB Connection: USB-C or USB 3.0 with attached adapter. SuperSpeed USB 3.0 / USB 3.1 Gen 1

Transfer Rates: 100BASE-TX, 1000BASE-T, and 2.5GBBASE-T (IEEE 802.3bz) with Auto-Negotiation

Compatibility: Windows 10, 8.x, and 7, macOS 10.7 and above, Linux Kernel 3.2 and above

The Plugable USBC-E2500 2.5 Gigabit USB-C Ethernet adapter can be had immediately here. If you wait until 1PM ET, however, you can score it for only $29.99 using code 25ETHERNET. That is $10 less than the new-normal price of $39.99. Keep in mind, that $29.99 price is only for a limited time, as Plugable is calling it "a special launch discount." With a price that low, even if you don't think you will need 2.5G, you might as well go for it.