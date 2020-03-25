Pornhub Premium is now free globally so you can enjoy self-isolating from coronavirus

With a huge proportion of the world now in lockdown as governments take steps to stop the spread of coronavirus, millions of people are seeking ways to entertain themselves at home... and Pornhub has come up with a solution.

Having previously made its premium services available for free in Italy, Spain and France, the site says that it wants to "lend a hand". Looking to give people "an enjoyable way to pass the time", Pornhub Premium is now available to everyone around the world for free... for a while, at least.

The porn site is just the latest in a line of company who have decided to make their services available for free as the world is gripped by the COVID-19 pandemic. Pornhub has been involved in philanthropic ventures in the past, and the site is also taking steps to protect those who make money from the site; it will donate 85 percent of video sale income to performers who are unable to work because of coronavirus.

The company announced the good news and free premium access in a tweet:

Stay home and help flatten the curve! Since COVID-19 continues to impact us all, Pornhub has decided to extend Free Pornhub Premium worldwide until April 23rd. So enjoy, stay home, and stay safe 🔥 https://t.co/ZponKGKSJn #StayHomehub pic.twitter.com/DxWJGBnNkC — Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) March 24, 2020

Pornhub's vice president Corey Price issued a statement, saying: