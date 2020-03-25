Microsoft is pausing all but essential security updates for Windows 10

Microsoft is putting Windows 10 into coronavirus lockdown. The company has announced that from May it will only be releasing security updates for the operating system, as it puts all optional updates on pause.

New versions of Edge have already been put on hold and it is little surprise that, in light of coronavirus, Microsoft is choosing to focus its energy on the updates that matter the most. The decision means that no more so-called "optional C and D releases" will be release from May.

It's not clear quite when the release of these updates might start again, but it's likely that Microsoft will keep this under constant review rather than committing to a specific date in such turbulent and changeable times. But the change should not cause too much concern for Windows 10 users as "B release" updates -- the important security updates that are pushed out on Patch Tuesday – are unaffected.

Microsoft shared the news in a tweet:

The company linked to a post on the Windows message center, in which it says:

Timing for upcoming Windows optional C and D releases

We have been evaluating the public health situation, and we understand this is impacting our customers. In response to these challenges we are prioritizing our focus on security updates. Starting in May 2020, we are pausing all optional non-security releases (C and D updates) for all supported versions of Windows client and server products (Windows 10, version 1909 down through Windows Server 2008 SP2).

There is no change to the monthly security updates (B release -- Update Tuesday); these will continue as planned to ensure business continuity and to keep our customers protected and productive.

Image credit: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock

