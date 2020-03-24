There's a simple fix for the Windows Defender bug in Windows 10

No Comments

Windows Defender on a laptop

Yesterday we wrote about a bug in Windows Defender, seemingly introduced by a recent update. Only affecting Windows 10, the bug causes some virus scans to fail, and in others a somewhat unhelpful message informs users that there were unspecified "items skipped during scan".

The error message goes on to make reference to scanning exclusions as well as network scanning settings, and it is here that a simple solution has been found.

See also:

The solution was found by Günter Born who was one of the first people to write about the issue. He discovered that by simply enabling network scanning -- even if it is not wanted or needed -- the problem is alleviated.

Enabling the setting runs counter to Microsoft's general advice, but it's up to you to determine whether you'd rather have Windows Defender working properly or not.

  1. Click the Start button type PowerShell and click the open to run the tool as administrator
  2. Run the command Set-MpPreference –DisableScanningNetworkFiles

You can also use the Registry Editor to implement the setting:

  1. Press the Windows key and R, type regedit and press Enter
  2. Navigate to HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\ Policies\Microsoft\ Windows Defender\Scan
  3. Create a new 32-bit DWORD value called DisableScanningNetworkFiles and set its value to 0

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

VPNs are tracking and recording their users

UK fintech Revolut officially launches its banking app in the US

Click-fraud malware found lurking in more than 50 Play Store apps

Colorize your old black and white photos automatically -- for free!

Law enforcement agencies struggle to get to grips with digital intelligence

There's a simple fix for the Windows Defender bug in Windows 10

Microsoft warns that hackers are exploiting two unpatched Windows bugs

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft pesters people to use even more of its services with Windows 10 nag screen

35 Comments

Kodi is knocked off Google following DMCA takedown request

35 Comments

Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE) 4 'Debbie' is here, but you don't want it

23 Comments

Apple unveils iPad Pro with trackpad support, signaling eventual death of Mac

21 Comments

IObit is giving away PRO licenses because of the coronavirus -- grab Advanced SystemCare Ultimate, Malware Fighter, and more for free

18 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.