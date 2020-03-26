Piriform releases privacy-, security- and speed-focused CCleaner Browser 80.0

1 Comment

CCleaner Browser

Avast-owned Piriform is best known for its CCleaner software, a tool designed to help you clear out the crap from your computer. Now, after a preview period, the company has launched the Chromium-based CCleaner Browser 80.0.

Promising "no ads, no tracking, no junk[and] built-in security" CCleaner Browser is billed as a fast browser that gives users easy-to-use privacy tools that help to reduce digital footprints.

See also:

Early previews of the browser that were bundled with the main CCleaner software were criticized for being too buggy, but Piriform says that it has listened to feedback. Among the highlights the company boasts about is an improved version of its AI-powered Anti-Phishing tool.  There's also an integrated ad-blocker that driven by UBlock Origin, and there are various tools included to force HTTPS, block webcam hijacking and prevent the installation of malicious extensions.

Piriform's Ben Reeves says:

CCleaner Browser's 'Stealth Mode' provides an easy way for you to stop your browser history from being saved and automatically deletes any tracking cookies or cache files you might have collected during your browsing session. If you want an alternative, you can even launch the CCleaner app directly from our secure browser to clean the same types of data, stopping it potentially slowing down your PC or tablet.

On the subject of keeping a low profile online, in addition to 'Anti-Tracking' and 'Stealth Mode', there's also 'Anti-Fingerprinting' and even a 'Webcam Guard'. The former stops websites tracking you without your consent through your unique browser fingerprint, and the latter gives a warning each time a website tries to access your webcam -- so you can choose to block it right away.

You can download CCleaner Browser 80.0 for Windows 10 and 8.x here.

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Google gives Chrome users the option to always show full URLs in the address bar

Piriform releases privacy-, security- and speed-focused CCleaner Browser 80.0

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Insider Build 19592, restarts new tablet experience

Bodhi Linux 5.1.0 now available

Microsoft releases an official fix for the Windows Defender bug

Microsoft may hide the Control Panel in Windows 10

Critical infrastructure attacks more worrying than data breaches for most security pros

Most Commented Stories

Kodi is knocked off Google following DMCA takedown request

37 Comments

VPNs are tracking and recording their users

34 Comments

Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE) 4 'Debbie' is here, but you don't want it

24 Comments

IObit is giving away PRO licenses because of the coronavirus -- grab Advanced SystemCare Ultimate, Malware Fighter, and more for free

24 Comments

Pirates rush to download Onward, The Invisible Man and The Hunt as coronavirus shuts cinemas

16 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.