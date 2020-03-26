Piriform releases privacy-, security- and speed-focused CCleaner Browser 80.0

Avast-owned Piriform is best known for its CCleaner software, a tool designed to help you clear out the crap from your computer. Now, after a preview period, the company has launched the Chromium-based CCleaner Browser 80.0.

Promising "no ads, no tracking, no junk[and] built-in security" CCleaner Browser is billed as a fast browser that gives users easy-to-use privacy tools that help to reduce digital footprints.

Early previews of the browser that were bundled with the main CCleaner software were criticized for being too buggy, but Piriform says that it has listened to feedback. Among the highlights the company boasts about is an improved version of its AI-powered Anti-Phishing tool. There's also an integrated ad-blocker that driven by UBlock Origin, and there are various tools included to force HTTPS, block webcam hijacking and prevent the installation of malicious extensions.

Piriform's Ben Reeves says:

CCleaner Browser's 'Stealth Mode' provides an easy way for you to stop your browser history from being saved and automatically deletes any tracking cookies or cache files you might have collected during your browsing session. If you want an alternative, you can even launch the CCleaner app directly from our secure browser to clean the same types of data, stopping it potentially slowing down your PC or tablet. On the subject of keeping a low profile online, in addition to 'Anti-Tracking' and 'Stealth Mode', there's also 'Anti-Fingerprinting' and even a 'Webcam Guard'. The former stops websites tracking you without your consent through your unique browser fingerprint, and the latter gives a warning each time a website tries to access your webcam -- so you can choose to block it right away.

You can download CCleaner Browser 80.0 for Windows 10 and 8.x here.