Shutterstock makes over 17 million videos available on Android and iOS

If you need access to video footage while on the go, then you’ll be interested in today’s announcement from Shutterstock which sees the company make over 17 million videos available to license on both Android and iOS.

The footage is offered in SD, HD, and 4K quality and you can search, save and license whatever footage you require.

"As consumers spend more and more time on their devices, marketers are adapting their strategies to reach them there. As a result, we’ve seen many customers transition to mobile-only campaign creation and execution," says Jamie Elden, Chief Revenue Officer at Shutterstock. "This update enables a new generation of producers and content creators to access footage in seconds to quickly and easily create on-the-go - perhaps while on location. We are committed to continuously innovating our products and streamlining the creative process as the needs of our customers continue to evolve."

The mobile app browsing experience includes the computer-vision powered discovery tool, Visually Similar Video, that helps users track down footage that looks similar to a selected clip.

Explore Shutterstock’s footage offering on iOS here and Android here.

Image Credit: Ollyy / Shutterstock

Shutterstock makes over 17 million videos available on Android and iOS

