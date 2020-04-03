Best Windows 10 apps this week

Three-hundred-and-eighty in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

Messenger (Final)

Facebook's new Messenger application is now out of beta. Beta users need to install the new application if they wish to switch to the stable version.

Facebook notes that the app was made for big screens and highlights high quality voice and video chatting, multi-tasking, and group chats specifically.

Microsoft Editor (Edge and Chrome extension)

Microsoft Editor is a browser extension that provides spelling, grammar, and punctuation advice for free. Microsoft 365 users get advanced grammar and stylistic feedback on top of that.

A Microsoft Account is required either way; users may enable or disable functionality individually with a click on the extension icon in the browser's main toolbar.

Microsoft News Bar

Microsoft News Bar is a new app for Windows 10 that adds a news sidebar to the system when run. The news, courtesy of Microsoft Bing, can be displayed on either side of the screen or at the top/bottom.

The app displays thumbnails and headlines by default but users may change that to text-only news which increases the number of items displayed at the same time.

Besides news, users may configure the Microsoft News Bar to display stock information. Check out Mark's review for additional details.

Bending Light PREMIUM, 18 4K images of refractive and reflective light as it enters and exits various prisms.

Notable Updates

PowerToys 0.16.0 introduces an image resizer and other new tools plus fixes.

Latest Telegram update brings chat folders, archived pins, and more.