Best Windows 10 apps this week

Microsoft announced this week that it is pausing non-security updates for Windows starting in May 2020. Security updates released on Patch Tuesday will still be produced on schedule.

Spacedesk

Spacedesk turns Windows desktop, tablet and phone devices into an extra screen that may be used on Windows desktop or Surface devices.

A driver needs to be installed on the main PC and the application on the client device.

Taskade

Taskade is a task manager application for Windows 10 that supports collaboration and lots of other features. The application is designed for teams and organizations; workspaces are used to separate data between different teams and projects, and features such as chat options are readily available for communication.

Notable Updates

Dell Mobile Connect update brings screen mirroring and file transfer support among other things.

Telegram Desktop update introduces new picture-in-picture feature and options to control playback speed in the video menu.

Twitter app update improves direct messages, lists and adds support for WebM videos.