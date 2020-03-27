Best Windows 10 apps this week

No Comments

Three-hundred-and-seventy-nine in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

Microsoft announced this week that it is pausing non-security updates for Windows starting in May 2020. Security updates released on Patch Tuesday will still be produced on schedule.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New Windows apps and games

Spacedesk

Spacedesk turns Windows desktop, tablet and phone devices into an extra screen that may be used on Windows desktop or Surface devices.

A driver needs to be installed on the main PC and the application on the client device.

Taskade

Taskade is a task manager application for Windows 10 that supports collaboration and lots of other features. The application is designed for teams and organizations; workspaces are used to separate data between different teams and projects, and features such as chat options are readily available for communication.

New Windows 10 themes

Notable Updates

Dell Mobile Connect update brings screen mirroring and file transfer support among other things.

Telegram Desktop update introduces new picture-in-picture feature and options to control playback speed in the video menu.

Twitter app update improves direct messages, lists and adds support for WebM videos.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft asks Xbox developers to limit games updates to reduce strain on the internet

Best Windows 10 apps this week

Why is Zoom secretly sharing data with Facebook?

Get AOMEI Backupper Professional free for a year

Google Podcasts comes to iOS, and it’s really good

Suffering from slower internet? IObit makes Internet Booster PRO free

Google resumes Chrome and Chrome OS releases with an updated schedule

Most Commented Stories

Kodi is knocked off Google following DMCA takedown request

39 Comments

VPNs are tracking and recording their users

34 Comments

Microsoft may hide the Control Panel in Windows 10

29 Comments

Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE) 4 'Debbie' is here, but you don't want it

24 Comments

IObit is giving away PRO licenses because of the coronavirus -- grab Advanced SystemCare Ultimate, Malware Fighter, and more for free

24 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.