IBM Open Source Community Grant goes to internship and mentoring program Outreachy

No Comments

IBM logo

Last October, IBM began awarding quarterly grants to encourage diversity and inclusion among the open source community.

The company has today announced the winner of its second grant as Outreachy, an organization that provides internships in Free and Open Source Software (FOSS) for people from under served communities.

Outreachy sets up three-month paid internships in a variety of fields for those who ordinarily might not have the opportunity. It encourages people from diverse backgrounds to apply in its mission to create a more inclusive open source and free software environment.

Outreachy internships are open to applicants around the world as its interns work remotely and are not required to move. Interns are also paid a stipend of $5,500 for the three-month internship, and receive a $500 travel stipend to attend conferences or events.

As the winner Outreachy gets a $50k ($25k cash + $25K in IBM Cloud credits) community grant. It plans to use these resources to fund more internships for the communities it’s involved with.

Last quarter's inaugural winner was Girls Who Code, a non-profit aiming to close the gender gap in technology and to change the image of what a programmer looks like and does. It has put the grant to use to support its free after-school clubs program

You can find out more on the IBM developer blog.

Image Credit: Tomasz Bidermann/Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

IBM Open Source Community Grant goes to internship and mentoring program Outreachy

Apple accidentally leaks details of its unreleased AirTags tracking tags

qBittorrent warns users not to install the Microsoft Store version

How to lock down Zoom to improve your privacy and security

Best Windows 10 apps this week

Get 'Virtual Teams for Dummies' ($17.99 value) FREE for a limited time

Is coronavirus going to break the internet?

Most Commented Stories

Linux Mint 20 is 64-bit only, based on Ubuntu 20.04, and named 'Ulyana'

58 Comments

Office 365 becomes Microsoft 365 -- a 'subscription service for your life'

35 Comments

KINGMAX unveils insanely fast PX4480 M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe Gen4x4 SSD

15 Comments

Apple buys Dark Sky, and that’s terrible news for Android users

12 Comments

Not just the end of IT, the end of IT contractors

9 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.