IBM Open Source Community Grant goes to internship and mentoring program Outreachy

Last October, IBM began awarding quarterly grants to encourage diversity and inclusion among the open source community.

The company has today announced the winner of its second grant as Outreachy, an organization that provides internships in Free and Open Source Software (FOSS) for people from under served communities.

Outreachy sets up three-month paid internships in a variety of fields for those who ordinarily might not have the opportunity. It encourages people from diverse backgrounds to apply in its mission to create a more inclusive open source and free software environment.

Outreachy internships are open to applicants around the world as its interns work remotely and are not required to move. Interns are also paid a stipend of $5,500 for the three-month internship, and receive a $500 travel stipend to attend conferences or events.

As the winner Outreachy gets a $50k ($25k cash + $25K in IBM Cloud credits) community grant. It plans to use these resources to fund more internships for the communities it’s involved with.

Last quarter's inaugural winner was Girls Who Code, a non-profit aiming to close the gender gap in technology and to change the image of what a programmer looks like and does. It has put the grant to use to support its free after-school clubs program

You can find out more on the IBM developer blog.

Image Credit: Tomasz Bidermann/Shutterstock