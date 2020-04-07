Microsoft releases PowerToys v0.16.1 with numerous bug fixes and added telemetry

PowerToys reboot

It's only a week since Microsoft released PowerToys v0.16.0 which included four new utilities. Now there's another update available which brings a number of bug fixes, but also something of a surprise.

This is a very minor increase in version numbering, so you'd be right not to expect anything too exciting. However, the addition of telemetry to one of the utilities is something users will want to be aware of.

Despite not being a major release, there are a number of noteworthy changes here, including bug fixes for the FancyZones and Window Walker utilities. Microsoft has also taken the decision to have all utilities enabled by default.

But in what is likely to prove an unpopular decision, the company has also added telemetry to Window Walker, the text-based alternative to Alt-Tab. In a commit for this particular change, Microsoft describes it as "basic telemetry" which reveals to the company if a user has Window Walker enabled or not.

The full changelog for PowerToys v0.16.1 is as follows:

  • New utilities are turn on by default for upgrades - (#1878)
  • Correct localization bug - (#1795)
  • RDP bug in FancyZones - (#1821)
  • Focus bug in Window Walker - (#1800)
  • Added telem to actually know if Window Walker was enabled (#1925)
  • Make user aware of dual MSIX and MSI install issue, partial solution (#1920)
  • fixed FancyZone crash with Unity (#1873)

