Twitter's Jack Dorsey donates $1 billion to fund coronavirus research

No Comments

Jack Dorsey

In times of crisis, billionaires are often criticized for failing to help out. But when it comes to fighting coronavirus, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey is digging deep and offering up more than a quarter of his personal wealth.

In all, Dorsey is donating $1 billion to help fund global COVID-19 relief. The philanthropic venture sees the Twitter chief executive moving $1 billion worth of shares in his payments company Square into a charitable fund, called Start Small LLC.

See also:

Dorsey made the announcement -- of course -- on Twitter, saying that the money represented around 28 percent of his personal wealth. He stressed that everything about the LLC would be transparent, even going as far as setting up a spreadsheet on Google Docs to enable anyone to track the flow of money.

The first contribution made by Start Small is a $100,000 payment to America's Food Fund in order to help fund meals to people impacted by COVID. Dorsey says that once coronavirus is under control, Start Small will shift its focus to girls' health and education, as well as universal basic income which he says, "represent the best long-term solutions to the existential problems facing the world".

Pre-emptively explaining why he'd chosen to pull money from Square rather than Twitter, Dorsey says:

I own a lot more Square. And I'll need to pace the sales over some time. The impact this money will have should benefit both companies over the long-term because it's helping the people we want to serve.

In further tweets he explained the reason for setting up the LLC and why transparency is so important:

In another tweet, Dorsey asks, "why now?", answering, "The needs are increasingly urgent, and I want to see the impact in my lifetime. I hope this inspires others to do something similar. Life is too short, so let's do everything we can today to help people now".

Image credit: JStone / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Stolen Zoom account credentials are freely available on the dark web

Microsoft announces IPE, a Linux Security Module that adds new code integrity features to the kernel

The challenges of securing a remote workforce [Q&A]

Twitter's Jack Dorsey donates $1 billion to fund coronavirus research

Sony DualSense PlayStation 5 controller makes Microsoft Xbox Series X look like crap

Microsoft shows off new Windows 10 Start Menu on Twitter

More than half of Office 365 licenses are are not being fully exploited

Most Commented Stories

American schools are banning Zoom and switching to Microsoft Teams

92 Comments

Microsoft Edge is now the second most popular web browser

41 Comments

Microsoft shows off new Windows 10 Start Menu on Twitter

37 Comments

Sony DualSense PlayStation 5 controller makes Microsoft Xbox Series X look like crap

28 Comments

LG V60 ThinQ 5G with Dual Screen Review: imperfect, yet magical

11 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.