The evolution of data storage

No Comments

Storage evolution

We're generating more data than ever before, but of course that means we need to have somewhere to store all of it.

Backup specialist Acronis has produced an infographic looking at how storage and backup has evolved.

The first hard drives were produced by IBM in the 1950s and Big Blue was also responsible for developing our old friend the floppy disk back in 1967.

Network attached storage appeared in 1989 and Amazon launched the first pay-to-use cloud storage service in 2006. Fast forward to 2025 when it's estimated that there will be 175 zettabytes (a zetabyte is a billion terabytes) of information stored worldwide, mostly on cloud services.

You can see the full graphic below.

acronis storage infographic

Image credit: halk-44/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

The evolution of data storage

Microsoft reportedly delays Surface Neo and dual-screen Windows 10X devices until 2021

Fewer than half of companies operate securely in the cloud

How is the internet handling increased traffic during the COVID-19 crisis?

Twitter will now share more user information with advertisers

Google bans Zoom and the US senate warns against its use

Make your WFH experience more enjoyable with the portable coffeemaker BEANQUE

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft shows off new Windows 10 Start Menu on Twitter

107 Comments

American schools are banning Zoom and switching to Microsoft Teams

92 Comments

Microsoft Edge is now the second most popular web browser

43 Comments

Sony DualSense PlayStation 5 controller makes Microsoft Xbox Series X look like crap

36 Comments

Give your dated Windows 10 mouse cursors a modern makeover

15 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.