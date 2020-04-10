New 'quiet mode' option lets you silence Facebook

Social networks are a blessing and a curse, simultaneously making it easier to keep in touch with people, while bombarding us with endless notifications about what's going on in the world. Now, at last, Facebook has come up with something of a solution.

The company has introduced a new Quiet Mode option that makes it possible to silence notifications so you can get on with life without being constantly pestered. But is it enough?

The short answer would be "no". Why? Well, the new Quiet Mode is only available to mobile users…but it's a start, at least.

Facebook made the announcement in a blog post that was largely about the coronavirus pandemic, featuring tips about staying safe and maintaining mental health. In this post, the company also announced new "tools to manage your time", saying:

As we all adjust to new routines and staying home, setting boundaries for how you spend your time online can be helpful. Whether it’s to help you focus on your family and friends, sleep without distraction or manage how you spend your time at home, we have tools that can help you find the right balance for how you use Facebook. We added Quiet Mode, which mutes most push notifications, and if you try to open Facebook while in Quiet Mode, you'll be reminded that you set this time aside to limit your time in the app. We also added shortcuts to Notification Settings and News Feed Preferences, so you can make the most of your time on Facebook by controlling the type of posts you see in your News Feed as well as the updates you receive.

With or without the coronavirus threat, the new options are an appealing way to gain more control over Facebook notifications.

