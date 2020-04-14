Satechi unveils portable USB-C Wireless Charging Dock for Apple AirPods

Are Apple AirPods good wireless earbuds? That depends on the user, really. They sound great and are jam-packed with advanced wireless technology, but if they don't fit your ear canals, they could end up causing extreme pain. Thankfully, the newer AirPods Pro solved this dilemma by providing replaceable silicone tips to help the user find a comfortable fit. Why comfort is a "professional" feature is beyond me, but hey, whatever.

One of the coolest additions to Apple's AirPods line is wireless charging cases. You can now charge the wireless earbuds by dropping them onto a Qi charging mat. But what if you need to charge them while traveling? Satechi has a new product that is perfect for just such a thing. The company's new Wireless Charging Dock leverages a direct USB-C connection, allowing you to plug it into an iPad Pro or MacBook without a wire. Best of all, it is very small, so you can easily throw it in a bag or slide it into your pocket.

ALSO READ: Satechi's AirPower-like Trio Wireless Charging Pad can simultaneously charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods

"The USB-C Wireless Charging Dock for Apple AirPods boasts a small, portable design with grooves to help hold the wireless charging case in place. The modern aluminum finish blends with other favorite Apple devices and is a sleek addition to any work from home set up by Apple users." says Satechi.

ALSO READ: Own an Apple Watch? You need to check out this clever new USB-C charger from Satechi

The company further says, "Satechi’s USB-C Wireless Charging Dock for Apple AirPods eliminates the needs for cables and bulky chargers, keeping desk setups clean and clutter free. The direct USB-C connection allows users to quickly and efficiently juice their wireless AirPods charging case. Simply connect the charger to a powered Type-C port, like a laptop or iPad, place the AirPods on the dock and its LED light will illuminate to indicate charging."

Satechi shares specifications below.

COMPATIBLE DEVICES: Apple AirPods Pro and AirPods w/ wireless charging case

Apple AirPods Pro and AirPods w/ wireless charging case CONNECTOR TYPE: USB-C

USB-C DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT: 2.28 x 1.75 x 0.48 inches, 1.21 oz

2.28 x 1.75 x 0.48 inches, 1.21 oz MODEL NO / UPC: ST-TCWCDM / 879961008994

ST-TCWCDM / 879961008994 SPEED: Max 5W

Max 5W GUARANTEE: 1 Year Manufacturer Warranty

The Satechi USB-C Wireless Charging Dock can be pre-ordered immediately here. It will begin shipping in May. Pricing is quite reasonable at just $29.99 too. For a limited time (until April 20), however, you can save $5 by using code AIRPODS at checkout, making it just $24.99! Even better, until April 30, 5 percent of sales of all products purchased from satechi.net will be donated to Project C.U.R.E to fight COVID-19.