Cohesity launches mobile app for its enterprise data management platform

Data management company Cohesity's platform allows enterprises to manage all of their data functions -- backups, archives, file shares, object stores, and data used for dev/test and analytics -- on a single platform.

It's now adding to its offering with the launch of a Helios mobile app which allows IT staff to monitor the health and performance of their Cohesity infrastructure, easily manage support cases, and get alerts about anomalies, including potential ransomware attacks to their production environment, while on the go.

Cohesity Helios is an SaaS-based data management offering that lets customers see, manage, and take action on their data and applications globally, whether in the data center, in the cloud, or at the edge.

"In today's always-on business environment, companies need the ability to respond quickly to critical data issues at any time, from any location," says Vineet Abraham, senior vice president of products and engineering, Cohesity. "Cybercriminals don't just work during office hours and having a way to monitor the health of your data clusters from a mobile device 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and receive notifications that could uncover a ransomware attack in action, could save your organization millions of dollars and keep brand reputations intact."

The app leverages machine learning-based anomaly detection that is built into the Helios SaaS solution to discover potential ransomware attacks in the IT production environment. Helios triggers an alert when the primary data-change rate is outside the norm, indicating potential data encryption activity. Anomalies will be detected based on matching any larger data changes against the normal patterns

Other features include a dashboard to allow checks on the overall health of a data cluster; see the available storage capacity; have visibility into the organization's top protected data sources, including VMs, applications, and databases. Users can also see a comprehensive list of all registered clusters with details like software version, storage, throughput, and Input/Output Operations per Second (IOPs).

Active alerts for the last 24-hours can be reviewed to see how clusters are performing, or check on the status of a job. The app can show a list of all support cases with their activity details too.

The Helios mobile app is available now from Apple and Android app stores and you can find out more on the Cohesity site.