Silicon Power PC60 portable USB-C SSD is thin, fast, and beautiful

Solid State Drives are great for many reasons, two of which are speed and durability. They are much faster than mechanical hard drives, and since they have no moving parts, they are less likely to become damaged from bumps, drops, or excessive vibration. Another great thing about SSDs are their size. With portable solid state drives in particular, they can be quite diminutive -- much better for tossing into a bag or sliding into a pocket.

Today, Silicon Power unveils a new such drive that is not only very svelte, but quite fast too. The "PC60," as it is called, is a mere 11mm thin and just 80mm around. The squarish drive uses USB-C for connectivity and the ultra-fast USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface. It is thin, small, and fast, but also, quite attractive too. It even has a hole for attaching a carabiner, lanyard, or keychain.

ALSO READ: Satechi unveils portable USB-C Wireless Charging Dock for Apple AirPods

"At just 80mm square, the PC60 is one of our most portable-friendly portable SSDs yet. It fits snugly in the palm of a hand and comfortably slides into a pocket, unnoticed, thanks to its slim 11mm profile. It's also surprisingly lightweight. The shock-resistant structure, which can withstand minor drops and bumps, and the convenient keyhole design, which allows it to easily attach to keychains or bags, both complement its intent to be an on-the-go back-up storage solution," says Silicon Power.

The company further says, "Despite its ultra compact size, the PC60 is brimming with technical features. With its USB 3.2 Gen2 interface, it can transfer data at lightning speeds, up to 10Gbps, while its Type-C port is both convenient and on-trend with the majority of new devices. 3D NAND Flash technology allows it to store a deceptively large amount of data, up to 1.92TB. And blazing read and write speeds up to 540MB/s and 500MB/s, respectively, get the job done faster."

Silicon Power shares specifications below.

Cable: Type-C to USB Type-A

Capacity: 240GB, 480GB, 960GB, 1.92TB

Dimensions: 80.0mm x 80.0mm x 11.2mm

Weight: 46g (max.)

Material: Plastic

Color: Black

Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (USB 3.1 Gen 2, USB 3.1 Gen 1, USB 3.0, USB 2.0 compatible)

Performance Read(max.): up to 540MB/s

Performance Write(max.): up to 500MB/s

Supported OS: Windows 10/8.1/8/7, Mac OS 10.3.x or later, Linux 2.6.x or later, Android OS 6.0 or later

Operating Temperature: 0°C - 70°C

Certification: CE, FCC, BSMI, RoHS, KCC

Warranty: 3 years Limited

Unfortunately, Silicon Power is quiet on both pricing and availability of the PC60. Despite my best efforts, I could not find it for sale anywhere yet. With that said, I fully expect it to hit stores like Newegg and Amazon very soon. What we do know for sure, however, is there will be four capacities from which to choose -- 240GB, 480GB, 960GB, and 1.92TB