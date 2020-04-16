ADATA announces XPG SPECTRIX D50 DDR4 RGB gaming RAM

No Comments

RGB lighting rules -- it's a fact. It has the ability to make a great product even better. True, some people decry the inclusion of RGB in so many products nowadays, but to them I say, either buy a different product or simply turn the lighting off! You see, many of these products allow you to turn off the lighting effects entirely, so there is really no downside.

Today, ADATA announces its latest memory, and yes, it features RGB lighting! Called "SPECTRIX D50," these DDR4 modules carry the company's XPG branding, meaning they are intended for gaming. With that said, even non-gamers can enjoy the performance and good looks of these sticks.

ALSO READ: ADATA launches super fast and diminutive SE760 external USB-C SSD for Windows, Mac, and Linux

"Made with only the highest quality chips and PCBs, the XPG D50 provides ultimate stability, reliability, and speeds of up to 4800MHz. What’s more, it supports the latest Intel and AMD platforms. To ensure all that amazing performance inside is protected from impact, the XPG D50 sports a robust heatsink with a wall thickness of nearly 2mm for excellent durability. The D50 support Intel XMP 2.0 for hassle-free and stable overclocking without the need to go into BIOS," says ADATA.

The company further says, "The XPG D50 features a clean and elegant exterior with simple geometric lines and a triangular RGB panel that fits in perfectly with the modules overall design. With the XPG RGB Sync app or a RGB software from a major motherboard brand, users can switch between three RGB modes -- Static, Breathing, and Comet. In addition to the three modes, they can also set it to Music mode to synchronize with their favorite songs."

ADATA shares the following specifications and configurations.

Model Name Speed Size Latency Voltage Heat Sink Color
DDR4-3000 PC4-24000 8GB x 1 CL 16-20-20 1.35V Tungsten Grey
DDR4-3000 PC4-24000 16GB x 1 CL 16-20-20 1.35V Tungsten Grey
DDR4-3200 PC4-25600 8GB x 1 CL 16-20-20 1.35V Tungsten Grey
DDR4-3200 PC4-25600 16GB x 1 CL 16-20-20 1.35V Tungsten Grey
DDR4-3600 PC4-28800 8GB x 1 CL 18-20-20 1.35V Tungsten Grey
DDR4-3600 PC4-28800 16GB x 1 CL 18-20-20 1.35V Tungsten Grey
DDR4-4133 PC4-33000 8GB x 1 CL 19-23-23 1.4V Tungsten Grey
DDR4-3000 PC4-24000 8GB x 2 CL 16-20-20 1.35V Tungsten Grey
DDR4-3000 PC4-24000 16GB x 2 CL 16-20-20 1.35V Tungsten Grey
DDR4-3200 PC4-25600 8GB x 2 CL 16-20-20 1.35V Tungsten Grey
DDR4-3200 PC4-25600 16GB x 2 CL 16-20-20 1.35V Tungsten Grey
DDR4-3600 PC4-28800 8GB x 2 CL 18-20-20 1.35V Tungsten Grey
DDR4-3600 PC4-28800 16GB x 2 CL 18-20-20 1.35V Tungsten Grey
DDR4-4133 PC4-33000 8GB x 2 CL 19-23-23 1.4V Tungsten Grey

While the ADATA XPG SPECTRIX D50 DDR4 RGB gaming RAM is not yet available for purchase, it will soon be found here. Pricing is unknown for now, but all will be revealed once they officially go on sale.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

ADATA announces XPG SPECTRIX D50 DDR4 RGB gaming RAM

IT leaders still keen to innovate and invest despite uncertainty

Facebook will let you know if you've been reading nonsense about coronavirus

Looking ahead to the cybersecurity challenges of 2022

'Fraud guides' account for almost half of material for sale on dark web markets

TikTok bans under-16s from sending and receiving direct messages and introduces new parental control options

The Raspberry Pi-based server that could transform edge computing

Most Commented Stories

Apple and Google join forces to spy on Android and iPhone users for Coronavirus purposes

22 Comments

Apple's new iPhone SE is as fast as the 11 Pro, but way more affordable

20 Comments

You can buy the revolutionary Apple Magic Keyboard with trackpad right now

12 Comments

Google bans Zoom and the US senate warns against its use

8 Comments

You can finally buy the System76 Lemur Pro -- and if you love Linux you totally should!

8 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.