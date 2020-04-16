ADATA announces XPG SPECTRIX D50 DDR4 RGB gaming RAM

RGB lighting rules -- it's a fact. It has the ability to make a great product even better. True, some people decry the inclusion of RGB in so many products nowadays, but to them I say, either buy a different product or simply turn the lighting off! You see, many of these products allow you to turn off the lighting effects entirely, so there is really no downside.

Today, ADATA announces its latest memory, and yes, it features RGB lighting! Called "SPECTRIX D50," these DDR4 modules carry the company's XPG branding, meaning they are intended for gaming. With that said, even non-gamers can enjoy the performance and good looks of these sticks.

ALSO READ: ADATA launches super fast and diminutive SE760 external USB-C SSD for Windows, Mac, and Linux

"Made with only the highest quality chips and PCBs, the XPG D50 provides ultimate stability, reliability, and speeds of up to 4800MHz. What’s more, it supports the latest Intel and AMD platforms. To ensure all that amazing performance inside is protected from impact, the XPG D50 sports a robust heatsink with a wall thickness of nearly 2mm for excellent durability. The D50 support Intel XMP 2.0 for hassle-free and stable overclocking without the need to go into BIOS," says ADATA.

The company further says, "The XPG D50 features a clean and elegant exterior with simple geometric lines and a triangular RGB panel that fits in perfectly with the modules overall design. With the XPG RGB Sync app or a RGB software from a major motherboard brand, users can switch between three RGB modes -- Static, Breathing, and Comet. In addition to the three modes, they can also set it to Music mode to synchronize with their favorite songs."

ADATA shares the following specifications and configurations.

Model Name Speed Size Latency Voltage Heat Sink Color DDR4-3000 PC4-24000 8GB x 1 CL 16-20-20 1.35V Tungsten Grey DDR4-3000 PC4-24000 16GB x 1 CL 16-20-20 1.35V Tungsten Grey DDR4-3200 PC4-25600 8GB x 1 CL 16-20-20 1.35V Tungsten Grey DDR4-3200 PC4-25600 16GB x 1 CL 16-20-20 1.35V Tungsten Grey DDR4-3600 PC4-28800 8GB x 1 CL 18-20-20 1.35V Tungsten Grey DDR4-3600 PC4-28800 16GB x 1 CL 18-20-20 1.35V Tungsten Grey DDR4-4133 PC4-33000 8GB x 1 CL 19-23-23 1.4V Tungsten Grey DDR4-3000 PC4-24000 8GB x 2 CL 16-20-20 1.35V Tungsten Grey DDR4-3000 PC4-24000 16GB x 2 CL 16-20-20 1.35V Tungsten Grey DDR4-3200 PC4-25600 8GB x 2 CL 16-20-20 1.35V Tungsten Grey DDR4-3200 PC4-25600 16GB x 2 CL 16-20-20 1.35V Tungsten Grey DDR4-3600 PC4-28800 8GB x 2 CL 18-20-20 1.35V Tungsten Grey DDR4-3600 PC4-28800 16GB x 2 CL 18-20-20 1.35V Tungsten Grey DDR4-4133 PC4-33000 8GB x 2 CL 19-23-23 1.4V Tungsten Grey

While the ADATA XPG SPECTRIX D50 DDR4 RGB gaming RAM is not yet available for purchase, it will soon be found here. Pricing is unknown for now, but all will be revealed once they officially go on sale.