Dynabook Portégé X-Series Windows 10 laptops get 10th generation Comet Lake Intel Core processors

Dynabook's Portégé X-Series laptop line is one of my favorites. While they are primarily aimed at business users, they make superb consumer notebooks too. The elegant magnesium alloy bodies feel premium -- it is very pleasing to touch. They also have great keyboards with well-spaced keys, accurate trackpads, beautiful touch screens, and they can be configured with some very cutting-edge specifications too. They even have that classic pointing nub that some folks really love.

Today, the company announces a trio of new models of its thin and light Portégé X-Series Windows 10 laptops that come with bleeding-edge 10th Gen Comet Lake Intel Core processors -- i5-10210U or i7-10510U, depending on configuration. CPU aside, you also get Thunderbolt 3 and Wi-Fi 6 -- two very modern features. In addition, you can choose between 8GB or 16GB of RAM and either a 256GB or 512GB SSD for storage. Best of all, all three laptops are certified as "Secured-core PCs" by Microsoft, meaning they feature enhanced security.

"The Dynabook Portégé X Series laptops are some of the industry's thinnest and lightest laptops on the market today. Starting with the 13.3-inch Portégé X30, which measures in at 2.3 pounds and 15.9mm thin, the 14-inch Portégé X40 at just 2.76 pounds and 16.9mm, and finally the 15.6-inch Portégé X50 at 3.13 pounds and just 17.6 mm thin. All three laptops boast an ultra-lightweight, Onyx Blue magnesium alloy chassis with Honeycomb Rib Structure to provide extra durability. These Dynabook laptops all pass the U.S. Military (MIL-STD-810G) standard testing methodology, which includes military-grade altitude, drop, dust, extreme temperatures, humidity, shock and solar radiation," says Dynabook.

The company also says, "These premium laptops offer a unique collection of display options. Both the Portégé X30 and Portégé X50 are available with energy-efficient, high-brightness IGZO displays from Sharp. While the Portege X40 features Dynabook’s 14-inch TruBrite display with dynamic privacy technology. In addition to vibrant visuals, all of these displays help the Portégé X Series deliver impressive battery life rating, meaning mobile professionals will hardly need to worry about power while away from an outlet."

Philip Osako, vice president, marketing and engineering, Dynabook Americas, Inc. provides the following statement.

The Portégé X Series is Dynabook’s premier collection of thin and light, high-performance business laptops. We are excited to add both 14- and 15.6-inch models to round out the Portégé product family. Giving customers the ability to configure these laptops with the newly announced 10th Gen Intel Core Processors, Wi-Fi 6 advanced connectivity capabilities and security features to provide what the modern, mobile professional is looking for in an enterprise-grade laptop computer.

All three of these new Dynabook Portégé X-Series models will launch in May. The Portégé X30-G pricing will begin at $1,329.99, while the Portégé X40-G starts at just $1,299.99. The biggest laptop of the three, the Portégé X50-G, can be had starting at $1,399.99.