PATRIOT PXD is a PCIe USB-C SSD

Back in the day, external storage drives were great for portability, but were typically very slow compared to internal storage drives. Nowadays, however, thanks to PCIe solid state drives that interface with either USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3, the convenience of external storage doesn’t mean having to sacrifice performance. There are some very fast portable SSDs out there, and they are typically quite small too.

Today, Patriot launches its latest external SSD, and it is a fast little beast. It is essentially an internal M.2 PCIe NVMe drive housed in a sleek enclosure. The diminutive drive connects via USB-C and provides both read and write performance up to 1,000MB/s. Its aluminum body doesn't just look good, but should lend to extra durability too. It even comes with both USB-C to USB-C and USB-C to USB-A cables in the box.

"Featured with the latest PCIe Gen3x4 controller series controller, bus speed up to 10Gbit/sec, and the latest USB 3.2 Type-C interface, the PXD is available in capacities from 512GB to 2TB. At just 4.05-inch (L) x 1.24-inch (W) x 0.38-inch (H), and lightweight at 1.23oz, the PXD is the perfect solution for those who need large super-fast storage in a compact design," says Patriot.

The company also says, "The PATRIOT PXD M.2 PCIe Type-C External SSD is bridging the gap between internal and external SSDs by combining the latest PCIe Gen3x4 controller with the USB 3.2 interface to build the best external drive for the media professionals. The PXD is protected by an industrial-grade aluminum chassis offering extra durability and supports the SuperSpeed USB 10Gpbs transfer over the USB 3.2 Type-C interface."

PATRIOT shares features and specifications below.

Latest PCIe Gen3x4 Controller

Bus speed up to 10Gbit/sec

Latest USB 3.2 Type-C Interface

Solid aluminum body design

Lightweight: 1.23oz/35g

Operating Temperature: 0 ~ 70°C

Power Consumption: Full: 2.5W S4:0.06W

Type-C to Type-C, Type-C to Type-A cable included

Sequential Read (ATTO): up to 1,000MB/s

Sequential Write (ATTO): up to 1,000MB/s

Sequential Read (CDM): up to 1,000MB/s

Sequential Write (CDM): up to 1,000MB/s

OS Supported: Windows 10, Mac OS 10.13

Roger Shinmoto, Vice President of PATRIOT provides the following statement.

Storage brands are always looking to improve their products at the specification level and often overlook the compatibility and user experience; the PXD brings the perfect balance between them all. More importantly, the PXD is made for any user, including desktop PC, laptop, MacBook, and console gamers

The PATRIOT PXD PCIe USB-C SSD can be had in three capacities -- 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB. All come in the same beautiful blue/gray color. The 512GB model can be purchased here for $99, while the 1TB variant goes for $179.99 here. The top capacity 2TB model sells for $299.99 and can be bought here.