Another Windows 10 update is causing serious problems, reducing performance, crashing and deleting files

If you were hoping that a spate of problematic updates for Windows 10 might have caused Microsoft to up its game and improve quality control, think again; the KB4549951 update is just the latest to cause issues for users.

And this time around, the problems are pretty serious. In addition to BSoD crashes and connectivity issues, users are also reporting that their settings are being removed and files deleted.

It's a little over a week since Microsoft released KB4549951, and in the intervening time there have been numerous complaints appearing online about problems starting as early as when trying to install the update. Some users report seeing the Blue Screen of Death, with various error messages including 0x8007000d, 0x800f081f and 0x80073701 being spotted. Other codes that have been reported include PAGE_FAULT_IN_NONPAGED_AREA, CRITICAL_PROCESS_DIED, ACPI_BIOS_ERROR, INACCESSIBLE BOOT DEVICE, MEMORY_MANAGEMENT, DPC_WATCHDOG_VIOLATION and Portcls.sys.

Other users who have been able to get the update installed complain about subsequent problems with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connections. Some users are also experiencing a reduction in system performance.

But perhaps the most worrying side effect of a successful installation of the KB4549951 update is the deletion or moving of files and settings. A number of users complain that after installing the update, their settings have been wiped out, personal files have been moved to the Recycle Bin, or simply deleted all together.

Microsoft has yet to acknowledge these issues.

Image credit: g0d4ather and StockSmartStart / Shutterstock