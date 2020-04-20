Microsoft adds coronavirus updates to Windows 10

With the coronavirus pandemic gripping the attention of the world, there are endless sources of information to help you keep up to date with the latest developments regarding the disease. Now Microsoft has added a COVID-19 tracker, news and resources directly in Windows 10.

Thanks to integration into the operating system, the latest factual information about the coronavirus -- including maps to track the spread -- is just a couple of clicks away.

Microsoft has added coronavirus information to Windows 10's search tool which you can access by clicking the magnifying glass button in the taskbar. If you've opted to hide this button, you can press the Windows key and type any character before hitting backspace, but this is rather less elegant.

As spotted by a HTNovo, a new panel includes two buttons that let you quickly access coronavirus-related information. Click the "View interactive map" button and you'll be taken to Bing's interactive COVID-19 Tracker. Click the "See headlines" button and you can jump straight to the latest news stories from around the world.

The new coronavirus info panel is available to anyone running at least Windows 10 October 2019 Update, and if you're not interested in seeing it, you just need to click the X button in the search popup.