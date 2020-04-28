New app improves CRM data quality for Microsoft Dynamics 365 users

When it comes to marketing, working from poor quality data can prove costly. Many Microsoft Dynamics 365 customers use the InsideView Insights app for sales and marketing intelligence, and now InsideView is launching a new app to help clean and enrich CRM data.

InsideView Data Integrity is designed to deliver accurate data and maintain data hygiene. In addition rich visualizations allow companies to quickly pinpoint problems in their data and improve their data health.

"In a time when sales and marketing are increasingly virtual, bad data can cost companies millions," says Umberto Milletti, CEO of InsideView. "It trickles down into every department and project. If you're working with the wrong data, you're wasting time and resources and giving your prospects a negative impression of your company. InsideView Data Integrity taps into the consistent, credible, and trustworthy data you've come to expect from InsideView Insights to update and enrich all your data automatically."

The product provides standardized and clean data to unify customer profiles for more reliable territory assignments, account hierarchies, email validations, and more. It offers family tree linkages to help identify organizations and individuals, and lead-to-account mapping, enabling companies to easily map inbound leads to accounts, and ultimately route leads to the appropriate sales representative.

There's a consistent, holistic view of customers and prospects, plus interactive trend graphs that provide snapshots of data hygiene, with visual dashboards for revenue leaders to actively monitor their CRM health.

InsideView Data Integrity is seamlessly integrated with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and is also available for Salesforce. You can find out more on the InsideView site and there's a video overview below.

Photo Credit: Mikko Lemola/Shutterstock

