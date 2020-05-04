Apple's new 13-inch MacBook Pro comes with the much-improved Magic Keyboard

Apple today announces an updated 13-inch MacBook Pro with double the storage across all standard configurations, better performance, and the company’s Magic Keyboard.

The keyboard, which has been designed to deliver a superior typing experience, is currently available on the 16-inch Pro and MacBook Air, so it was only a matter of time before it arrived on the smaller model too.

Highlights of the new MacBook Pro include new 10th gen Intel processors, with improved graphics performance -- up to 80 percent better according to Apple. There’s 16GB of 3733MHz memory, upgradable to 32GB. Storage has been doubled with standard configuration starting at 256GB all the way up to 1TB. If that’s not enough for you, you can add a 4TB SSD.

It also comes with a 13-inch Retina display, Touch Bar and Touch ID, immersive stereo speakers, and 'all-day' battery life.

"Whether you’re a college student, a developer, or a creative pro, the 13-inch MacBook Pro delivers powerful performance, a stunning Retina display, and all-day battery life in our most portable pro notebook. Today we’re adding the new Magic Keyboard, doubling the standard storage, and boosting performance, making the 13-inch MacBook Pro an even better value for our customers," said Tom Boger, Apple’s senior director of Mac and iPad Product Marketing. "With these updates, our entire notebook lineup features the Magic Keyboard for the best typing experience ever on a Mac notebook, offers twice the standard storage than before, and delivers even more performance."

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro is available to order today, priced from $1,299, and $1,199 for education.