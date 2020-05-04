Microsoft shifts the focus of Windows 10X to single-screen devices

In a blog post talking not only about the upcoming release of the Windows 10 May 2020 Update, Panos Panay also made some revelations about Windows 10X.

Originally destined for dual-screen devices, the Chief Product Officer of Windows and Devices says that "the world is a very different place" to when Microsoft first set out plans for the operating system. Now there is something of a shift in focus and Windows 10X will appear on single-screen devices that make use of the cloud.

While Panay does not make direct reference to the coronavirus pandemic, it's clear that this is what has forced the company to pivot its focus. He writes: "As a team, we are committed to delivering meaningful innovation in ways that matter most to the billion people around the world relying on Windows right now. That is why, in this holiday and the next, we are going to accelerate innovation in Windows 10 to ensure that Windows devices are the best way to work, learn and play. We are going to make important improvements in every one of those areas".

He goes on to say:

With that increased focus comes a shift in priorities for Windows too. The world is a very different place than it was last October when we shared our vision for a new category of dual-screen Windows devices. As we continue to put customers’ needs at the forefront, we need to focus on meeting customers where they are now. Our customers are leveraging the power of the cloud more than ever, and we believe the time is right to lean into this acceleration in a different way. With Windows 10X, we designed for flexibility, and that flexibility has enabled us to pivot our focus toward single-screen Windows 10X devices that leverage the power of the cloud to help our customers work, learn and play in new ways. These single-screen devices will be the first expression of Windows 10X that we deliver to our customers, and we will continue to look for the right moment, in conjunction with our OEM partners, to bring dual-screen devices to market.

