Microsoft may have delayed Windows 10 May 2020 Update to fix a zero-day exploit

We've been waiting for Windows 10 May 2020 Update for a while and we thought the final build had been completed -- until Microsoft released an unexpected update build. The company has never specified a date for the release of the final build, but there are suggestions that it has been delayed.

It is said that a zero-day exploit needs to be patched before Windows 10 version 2004 / Windows 10 20H1 / Windows 10 May 2020 Update can be released. The good news is that it should still be released soon enough to warrant including "May" in its name.

While there is no official word about the delay, Mary Jo Foley says that her sources inform her that a vulnerability needs to be patched before the update can be released to the public, and this is holding things up slightly. A previously unconfirmed release schedule suggested that Windows 10 May 2020 Update would be made generally available on May 12, but now this date is said to have been pushed back by a couple of weeks.

Writing on ZDNet, Foley says:

As I mentioned on the Windows Weekly podcast recently, these dates were pushed back by Microsoft, possibly because the team wanted to patch a zero-day exploit before pushing the code to OEMs and users. I hear OEMs now are set to get the code May 5; developers on May 12; and general availability is slated for May 28. Again, Microsoft has not announced this officially and these dates may change yet again.

If this revised schedule is correct, it's now just under four weeks until Windows 10 gets its next feature update.

Image credit: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock