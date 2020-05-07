ADATA T5000C USB power bank has a floral design and fun pastel colors

We are currently in spring, and Mother’s Day is fast approaching, so you had better start thinking about colorful and whimsical gifts for mom. Sure, you can get her a foot bath, bird house, or some other crappy present, but this year, why not get her something she can actually use? Maybe something technology related...

Today, ADATA unveils a new tech product that’s not only perfect for springtime, but it should make an ideal Mother’s Day gift too. Called “T5000C,” it is a USB power bank that features a fantastically feminine floral design and pastel colors that are sure to delight your mom. The girly power bank even offers both USB-A and USB-C, so it is very versatile too.

“The T5000C takes a departure from traditional power bank design, typically characterized by muted colors and unadorned surfaces. The T5000C injects a breath of fresh spring air into its design by sporting a beautifully engraved floral pattern that not only looks distinctive and refreshing, but also provided for an amazing tactile feel. Further playing on its spring-inspired design, the power bank comes in two invigorating pastel colors, Breezy Blue and Powder Pink,” says ADATA.

The company further says, “Measuring in at just 1.42cm, it is as thin as most smartphones and can easily slip into bags and back pockets for easy portability. What’s more, weighing in at a mere 125g users can travel lighter and more carefree. The T5000C features two USB ports (Type-A & Type-C) with an output current of up to 3.0A, which will allow users to charge two devices simultaneously. What’s more, Type-C port supports bi-directional charging, allowing users to charge the T5000C or their Type-C devices with just one cable.”

ADATA shares specifications below.

Capacity 5,000mAh (18.5Wh) Battery Rechargeable Li-Polymer battery Colors Pink / Blue Dimensions (L x W x H) 88 x 85 x 14.2mm / 3.46 x 3.35 x 0.56 inch Weight 125g / 4.4oz Input USB-C: DC 5V ⎓ 3.0A

Micro USB: DC 5V ⎓ 2.0A Output USB-C: DC 5V ⎓ 3.0A max.

USB-A: DC 5V ⎓ 2.1A max. Accessories Micro USB Cable, Carrying Pouch, User Manual Warranty 1 year

Unfortunately, there is one thing that might stop you from buying this for your mom this Mother’s Day — it isn’t for sale yet. Sadly, it is not available from any retailers, so it is doubtful you can get it in time. We also don’t yet know pricing. With that said, you can always print out a picture of the power bank now and give her that in a card. Then, once you can buy it, you can bring the actual T5000C to mommy.