Das Keyboard 4C tenkeyless mechanical keyboard gets massive refresh

If you are a gamer, writer, our just someone that appreciates a quality typing experience, a mechanical keyboard can be a godsend. Not only are they typically of higher quality than membrane keyboards, but these mechanical variants can sometimes provide tactile and audible feedback to enhance the key presses -- depending on the switch type.

One of the most respected makers of mechanical keyboards (especially with in-the-know consumers) is Das Keyboard. That company makes no-nonsense mechanical keyboards that are not only well-built and highly regarded, but they are quite attractive too. The company's compact 4C keyboard has been one of its most popular for several years, and today, it receives a significant refresh. For instance, this professional-looking tenkeyless (meaning no number pad) model now comes with newly updated firmware, PBT caps, lubed keys, and Cherry MX Brown switches.

"Designed without the traditional number pad, the 4C is Das Keyboard's most compact keyboard, and ideal for professionals using smaller workstations, home offices, or those that want more portability. Originally released in 2015, the updated 4C now includes updated firmware along with PBT keycaps for added durability, and lubed, large keys that maximize smoothness for an improved tactile experience," says Das Keyboard

Daniel Guermeur, Das Keyboard founder explains, "Our updated Das Keyboard 4C tenkeyless packs an amazing punch for today's professional looking to combine workspace efficiency and productivity at home or in the office. We're excited to deliver an improved Das Keyboard 4C to give users the highest-quality typing experience for years and years to come."

Das Keyboard shares features of the updated 4C below.

PBT Keycaps: New charcoal gray PBT keycaps have a higher density than ABS keycaps, and are set against a black aluminum top panel to create a modern, professional look. PBT keycaps do not wear over time.

The refreshed 4C tenkeyless mechanical keyboard can be purchased directly from Das Keyboard here for $139. Since the new variant carries the same "4C" model name as its predecessor, I would suggest not buying it from a third-party seller at this time. Why? Well. there is a chance you could end up with the old version. If you buy the 4C from Das Keyboard's site, you can be confident that you will receive the updated model.