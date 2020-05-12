SteelSeries releases Nimbus+ wireless gaming controller for Apple devices

1 Comment

When the Apple TV 4 was first released, I was convinced it would revolutionize gaming. I even bought the SteelSeries Nimbus controller to play all these upcoming games on the device. My assumption was developers would bring all the top tier iPhone and iPad games to the Apple TV, plus more, making it a legitimate home console. Boy, was I wrong on that! Sadly, the state of gaming on Apple TV has largely stalled. With all of that said, the Nimbus controller I bought was (and still is) wonderful -- I particularly love the lightning port charging.

Today, SteelSeries launches the successor to that aforementioned controller. Called, "Nimbus+," it is compatible with iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, and Apple TV. In addition to significant improvements over its predecessor (including better battery life), the plus variant also comes with a mount for connecting your iPhone directly to it -- for a handheld gaming experience. It is worth noting the Nimbus+ looks very much like a tweaked version of the existing Stratus Duo Android controller.

"The Nimbus+ builds on the wildly popular original Nimbus controller, adding a bevy of new features, including clickable joysticks, new Hall effect triggers, and a new 50 hour battery. Purchase of Nimbus+ also includes the new Nimbus+ iPhone Mount which allows users to attach their iPhone directly onto the controller, allowing them to play games more comfortably. With an ergonomic design, ultra-responsive triggers and buttons, and a range of Apple connectivity options, Nimbus+ is the best solution to help bring gaming on Apple devices to the next level," says SteelSeries.

ALSO READ: Apple Music comes to Samsung TVs

The company also says, "The Nimbus+ meets Apple MFi standards for wireless connectivity and pairing. Nimbus+ also takes full advantage of features available to MFi game controllers including controller-supported game discovery, optimized button mapping for superior gaming experiences and control, and fast re-connections."

Craig Olson, President of Worldwide Mobile at SteelSeries provides the following statement.

The overall research and development, design, and engineering efforts undertaken by our teams represent our never-ending quest at SteelSeries to create first-party quality controllers worthy of supporting gaming on Apple devices. With its iPhone Mount and an amazing 50 hours of battery life, Nimbus+ is the ideal companion to games on the App Store and Apple Arcade that feature controller support such as Sneaky Sasquatch, Butter Royale and Crossy Road Castle. We’ve added many other new features, making Nimbus+ the new global standard in mobile gaming performance.

SteelSeries says you can buy the Nimbus+ today exclusively from Apple.com for $69.99. At the time of this writing, however, I have not yet been able to find it on Apple's site. It should hopefully show up there later today. You will eventually be able to buy it from SteelSeries.com too, but only starting May 26.

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

SteelSeries releases Nimbus+ wireless gaming controller for Apple devices

Slack for iOS unveils a radical new user interface -- once it's been switched on

AOMEI makes its cloud management tool free for three months

Hackers favor quieter methods to attack websites

5 phishing attack methods every business should know in 2020

Jeff Bezos can't lose

FBackup 8.7 released with backup plugin support for iTunes and Spotify -- Backup4All 8.7 Professional is 67% off MSRP

Most Commented Stories

ADATA SU720 SATA SSD is a drop-in upgrade for all you maniacs still using hard disk drives

77 Comments

Microsoft opens a can of whoop-ass on reply-all email storms in Office 365

67 Comments

Microsoft unveils Surface Go 2, proving the company doesn't know when to quit

33 Comments

ViacomCBS brings Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, and more to YouTube TV

15 Comments

Laplink launches a free Windows Store edition of PCmover

11 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.