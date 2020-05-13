Amazon launches new Fire HD 8, Fire HD 8 Plus, and Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablets

Want to know a secret? Nobody that buys an Amazon Fire tablet actually wants one. It's true. They see the higher price of an iPad or good Android tablet, and then instead convince themselves that a cheaper Fire tablet is just as good. This is particularly true for those giving a tablet as a gift. If someone presents you with an Amazon Fire tablet for Christmas or your birthday, it pretty much means they didn't think you were worth very much money. Although, it could also mean they just don't have a lot of money.

But hey, that doesn't mean a Fire tablet is totally bad. In fact, they are actually quite decent for content consumption (especially if you are invested in the Amazon ecosystem). With that said, without access to the Google Play Store, they can be rather frustrating. Today, Amazon unveils three new variants of its 8-inch tablet -- Fire HD 8, Fire HD 8 Plus, and Fire HD 8 Kids Edition.

"The all-new Fire HD 8 features a vibrant 8-inch 1280 x 800 high definition display with over one million pixels, faster performance, 2x more storage, longer battery life, and Alexa. With access to millions of movies, TV shows, songs, Kindle eBooks, magazines, apps, and games, the Fire HD 8 is the perfect tablet for enjoying entertainment. The new Fire HD 8 Plus offers an enhanced Fire HD 8 experience with 50 percent more RAM, hassle-free wireless charging, a 9W in-box adapter, a new Slate color, and for a limited time, six months of Kindle Unlimited," says Amazon.

The online retailer further says, "We're also excited to announce a new device for kids – the all-new Fire HD 8 Kids Edition. It comes bundled with the Fire HD 8 tablet with an 8-inch HD display, 32GB of storage, up to 12 hours of mixed-use battery life, plus a two-year worry-free guarantee, and a year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, with access over 20,000 premium, age-appropriate books, Audible books, educational apps, games, and videos."

Amazon shares the following features, benefits, and specifications of the new tablets.

Beautiful display -- Featuring a vibrant 8" 1280 x 800 high definition display with over one million pixels.

-- Featuring a vibrant 8" 1280 x 800 high definition display with over one million pixels. New faster processor -- Now 30 percent faster with a 2.0 GHz quad-core processor and 2GB RAM to easily multi-task when watching movies, playing games and browsing the web.

-- Now 30 percent faster with a 2.0 GHz quad-core processor and 2GB RAM to easily multi-task when watching movies, playing games and browsing the web. Now even more storage -- With options for 32GB or 64GB of internal storage and support for up to 1TB of expandable storage via microSD. Plus, enjoy free unlimited cloud storage for all Amazon content and photos taken with Fire tablets.

-- With options for 32GB or 64GB of internal storage and support for up to 1TB of expandable storage via microSD. Plus, enjoy free unlimited cloud storage for all Amazon content and photos taken with Fire tablets. New longer battery life -- Up to 12 hours of mixed-use battery life for browsing the web, watching videos, listening to music, and more.

-- Up to 12 hours of mixed-use battery life for browsing the web, watching videos, listening to music, and more. New easier charging -- Comes with USB-C for easy charging in less than 5 hours.

-- Comes with USB-C for easy charging in less than 5 hours. Introducing Game Mode -- A distraction-free, optimized gaming experience that lets you focus on your game without interference from notifications.

-- A distraction-free, optimized gaming experience that lets you focus on your game without interference from notifications. Wide selection of content -- Access to millions of movies, TV shows, songs, Kindle eBooks, magazines, apps, and games. Watch downloaded videos with Prime Video, Disney+, Netflix, Hulu (No Ads), or SHOWTIME subscriptions, and enjoy picture-in-picture videos with apps like Twitch and Red Bull TV. Discover content that helps you and your family to be entertained, connected, and informed with family-friendly movies, and supplemental e-learning on the #AtHome destination on Fire Tablets.

-- Access to millions of movies, TV shows, songs, Kindle eBooks, magazines, apps, and games. Watch downloaded videos with Prime Video, Disney+, Netflix, Hulu (No Ads), or SHOWTIME subscriptions, and enjoy picture-in-picture videos with apps like Twitch and Red Bull TV. Discover content that helps you and your family to be entertained, connected, and informed with family-friendly movies, and supplemental e-learning on the #AtHome destination on Fire Tablets. Stay connected -- Download an app, such as Zoom, or ask Alexa to make a video call, to keep in touch with family and friends using your Fire HD 8.

-- Download an app, such as Zoom, or ask Alexa to make a video call, to keep in touch with family and friends using your Fire HD 8. Always-ready, hands-free Alexa -- When connected to Wi-Fi, simply ask Alexa to Drop In on a friend or family member, play a song, start an Audible book, launch a trivia game, find your favorite movies, show your calendar, and more -- using only your voice. Fire HD 8 is designed to protect your privacy. To learn more, visit: www.amazon.com/alexaprivacyhub.

-- When connected to Wi-Fi, simply ask Alexa to Drop In on a friend or family member, play a song, start an Audible book, launch a trivia game, find your favorite movies, show your calendar, and more -- using only your voice. Fire HD 8 is designed to protect your privacy. To learn more, visit: www.amazon.com/alexaprivacyhub. Amazon-exclusive features -- Enjoy customer favorites like For You, X-Ray, Family Library, Blue Shade, and more.

The following are limited to the pricier Fire HD 8 Plus.

Fast and responsive performance -- With 3GB RAM, 50 percent more RAM than the Fire HD 8, and a 2.0 GHz quad-core processor, Fire HD 8 Plus delivers a smooth experience whether you’re browsing the web, playing a game, or watching your favorite show.

With 3GB RAM, 50 percent more RAM than the Fire HD 8, and a 2.0 GHz quad-core processor, Fire HD 8 Plus delivers a smooth experience whether you’re browsing the web, playing a game, or watching your favorite show. Hassle-free wireless charging -- When bundled with a compatible wireless charging dock, seamlessly transition Fire HD 8 Plus from a portable tablet experience to a countertop smart display with hands-free Alexa access in Show Mode.

When bundled with a compatible wireless charging dock, seamlessly transition Fire HD 8 Plus from a portable tablet experience to a countertop smart display with hands-free Alexa access in Show Mode. Faster in-box adapter -- Includes a 9W in-box adapter that charges your tablet in less than four hours.

Includes a 9W in-box adapter that charges your tablet in less than four hours. Six months of Kindle Unlimited -- As a special introductory offer, Fire HD 8 Plus customers will get six months of Kindle Unlimited included with their tablet purchase. After six months, the Kindle Unlimited membership renews at the regular price of just $9.99 per month.

All three variants of the Amazon Fire HD 8 -- and the Plus-only Qi charging dock (seen above) -- can be pre-ordered today using the below links, but they will not start shipping until June 3. While the plus variant is only available in slate color, the standard model can be had in white, back, plum, and twilight blue. The Kids Edition is offered in blue, pink, and purple.