Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 19628, changes the development branch

The release of the Windows 10 May 2020 Update is edging ever nearer, but for those in the Insider program, especially those on the Fast ring, it’s a long distant memory.

Today Microsoft releases Build 19628 to the Fast ring, and makes a change to the development branch. Instead of coming from RS_PRERELEASE, this build’s branch is shown as MN_RELEASE.

It’s actually only a temporary change. Microsoft says it intends to switch back to RS_PRERELEASE "soon", and the move is designed to allow the company to practice its ability to "change which branch we consider as the active development branch".

As is usual now, there’s nothing too much to get excited about in this release.

General changes and improvements include:

Adding initial support for DNS over HTTPS, so that you can opt into using encryption when Windows makes DNS queries. Follow the instructions in this blog post to opt in as it will be off by default.

Thanks everyone who shared feedback about the updated version of Korea Microsoft IME introduced with Build 18941 . For the moment, the IME version will be returning to the previous one while Microsoft takes your feedback into consideration.

Fixes are:

Fixed an issue causing some devices fail to update with error code 0xc0000409. If you continue to experience this error, please let us know by filing new feedback in Feedback Hub.

Known issues include:

Microsoft is aware Narrator and NVDA users that seek the latest release of Microsoft Edge based on Chromium may experience some difficulty when navigating and reading certain web content. Narrator, NVDA and the Edge teams are aware of these issues. Users of legacy Microsoft Edge will not be affected. NVAccess has released a NVDA 2019.3 that resolves the known issue with Edge.

Microsoft is looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

Microsoft is working on fixing an issue for a future Insider Preview build where in Settings > Privacy the Documents and Downloads sections show a broken icon next to their page name (just a rectangle).

Microsoft is looking into reports of IIS configuration being set to default after taking a new build. You will need to back up your IIS configuration and restore it after the new build is installed successfully.

Microsoft is looking into reports that taskbar preview thumbnails aren’t rendering consistently (showing a blank area).

Photo credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock