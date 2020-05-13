Microsoft releases Windows 10 May 2020 Update to developers

Microsoft is preparing for a (probable) May 28 launch of Windows 10 May 2020 Update, but developers can already grab this feature update right now.

Windows 10 May 2020 Update / Windows 10 version 2004 / Windows 10 20H1 was supposed to have been finalized recently, but Microsoft decided to issue one more update to it -- and the company is going to release it knowing that it is still problematic. But now in an indication that the public launch is just around the corner, Microsoft has made the May 2020 Update available to MSDN subscribers.

Before Microsoft's decision to push out one more update to the May 2020 Update, it was already possible to download what was thought to be the completed build. Now that the company has released an updated version of the ISO to MSDN subscribers, we can be fairly sure -- if not absolutely certain -- that this is the build that will roll out to everyone.

As reported by Windows Latest, developers who have MSDN subscriptions now have access to consumer and business versions of the May 2020 Update; the ARM64 build is not yet available however.

Microsoft has not made any announcements about exactly when everyone else will start to gain access to the update, but the latest rumors strongly suggest that May 28 is the most likely date, although May 26 has also been floated.

Ahead of the official release, you can check out what's new in Windows 10 May 2020 Update.

