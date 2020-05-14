ADATA Falcon M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD has a golden heatsink

M.2 solid state drives often look the same. This shouldn’t be surprising, as there really aren’t many ways to customize them. You are pretty much limited to offering a unique heatsink to make the drive stand out.

ADATA has a new such drive that looks pretty cool and even has a neat name. Called “Falcon,” this PCIe Gen3x4 M.2 SSD has a golden heatsink, making it look quite attractive and unique. Hell, you could probably bring it to a jeweler, have it mounted to a chain, and then wear it around your neck — like a boss! Best of all, it is very fast too, with up to 3,100MB/s read and up to 1,500MB/s write.

“Deadlines wait for no one! Luckily the Falcon can help you stay productive and on schedule with seamless performance via intelligent SLC caching, HMB(Host Memory Buffer), and random read/write of 180K/180K IOPS. With 3D NAND Flash, the FALCON features higher efficiency and increased reliability compared to 2D NAND SSDs. It comes in diverse capacities, ranging from 256GB to 2TB and features data protection and correction technologies to expand lifespan,” says ADATA.

The company further says, “The FALCON sports an aluminum alloy heatsink with etched grooves that not only look good but also keeps things cool for stable operations during intensive tasks. With support for LDPC (Low-Density Parity-Check) error correcting code technology, the FALCON can detect and fix errors to ensure data integrity and thus enjoy an extended lifespan. AES 256-bit encryption keeps the data inside password-protected and away from prying eyes.“

ADATA shares specifications below.

Capacity 256GB / 512GB / 1TB / 2TB Form Factor M.2 2280 NAND Flash 3D NAND Dimensions (L x W x H) 80 x 22 x 2.9mm Weight 9g Interface PCIe Gen3x4 Sequential Read (Max*) Up to 3100MB/s Sequential Write (Max*) Up to 1500MB/s 4KB Random Read IOPS(Max*) Up to 180K 4KB Random Write IOPS(Max*) Up to 180K Operating Temperature 0°C - 70°C Storage Temperature -40°C - 85°C Shock Resistance 1500G/0.5ms MTBF 1,800,000 hours Terabytes Written (TBW)(Max Capacity) 1,200TB Warranty 5-year limited warranty

The ADATA Falcon PCIe Gen3x4 M.2 SSD is not yet avialble for sale, but it should hit stores like Newegg and Amazon very soon. Once it does, we will finally know pricing. If you are interested in buying it, you can keep checking the official ADATA Amazon store here.