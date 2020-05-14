ADATA Falcon M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD has a golden heatsink

No Comments

M.2 solid state drives often look the same. This shouldn’t be surprising, as there really aren’t many ways to customize them. You are pretty much limited to offering a unique heatsink to make the drive stand out.

ADATA has a new such drive that looks pretty cool and even has a neat name. Called “Falcon,” this PCIe Gen3x4 M.2 SSD has a golden heatsink, making it look quite attractive and unique. Hell, you could probably bring it to a jeweler, have it mounted to a chain, and then wear it around your neck — like a boss! Best of all, it is very fast too, with up to 3,100MB/s read and up to 1,500MB/s write.

“Deadlines wait for no one! Luckily the Falcon can help you stay productive and on schedule with seamless performance via intelligent SLC caching, HMB(Host Memory Buffer), and random read/write of 180K/180K IOPS. With 3D NAND Flash, the FALCON features higher efficiency and increased reliability compared to 2D NAND SSDs. It comes in diverse capacities, ranging from 256GB to 2TB and features data protection and correction technologies to expand lifespan,” says ADATA.

The company further says, “The FALCON sports an aluminum alloy heatsink with etched grooves that not only look good but also keeps things cool for stable operations during intensive tasks. With support for LDPC (Low-Density Parity-Check) error correcting code technology, the FALCON can detect and fix errors to ensure data integrity and thus enjoy an extended lifespan. AES 256-bit encryption keeps the data inside password-protected and away from prying eyes.“

ADATA shares specifications below.

Capacity 256GB / 512GB / 1TB / 2TB
Form Factor M.2 2280
NAND Flash 3D NAND
Dimensions (L x W x H) 80 x 22 x 2.9mm
Weight 9g
Interface PCIe Gen3x4
Sequential Read (Max*) Up to 3100MB/s
Sequential Write (Max*) Up to 1500MB/s
4KB Random Read IOPS(Max*) Up to 180K
4KB Random Write IOPS(Max*) Up to 180K
Operating Temperature 0°C - 70°C
Storage Temperature -40°C - 85°C
Shock Resistance 1500G/0.5ms
MTBF 1,800,000 hours
Terabytes Written (TBW)(Max Capacity) 1,200TB
Warranty 5-year limited warranty

The ADATA Falcon PCIe Gen3x4 M.2 SSD is not yet avialble for sale, but it should hit stores like Newegg and Amazon very soon. Once it does, we will finally know pricing. If you are interested in buying it, you can keep checking the official ADATA Amazon store here.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

ADATA Falcon M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD has a golden heatsink

Get 'Cybersecurity Essentials' ($26.99 value) FREE for a limited time

The 2020 National Genealogical Society conference will be virtual

Free service simplifies encrypting and sharing confidential data

94 percent of organizations suffer identity-related breaches

TCL 10 Pro Android smartphone perfectly balances quality and affordability [Review]

How to use DNS over HTTPS in Windows 10

Most Commented Stories

ADATA SU720 SATA SSD is a drop-in upgrade for all you maniacs still using hard disk drives

79 Comments

Microsoft opens a can of whoop-ass on reply-all email storms in Office 365

72 Comments

Microsoft begins to kill off Windows 10 support for 32-bit systems

19 Comments

ViacomCBS brings Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, and more to YouTube TV

15 Comments

Laplink launches a free Windows Store edition of PCmover

11 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.