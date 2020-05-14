The 2020 National Genealogical Society conference will be virtual

No Comments

Despite everything going on currently, the world hasn’t stopped, just changed -- a lot. My daughter works from home, my son and girlfriend are doing their college classes from her family’s home.

While sports are at a dead stop Genealogy research can move on. Yes, the archives and historical societies may be closed but there’s nothing to keep you from cemeteries and online research in places like Ancestry and FamilySearch.

This trend continues as the 2020 National Genealogical Society Family History Conference will go on, although it will be virtual.

"We are so glad to be able to provide this level of education to our genealogy friends during a very challenging time," said Matt Menashes, NGS Executive Director. "And we’re thankful to Ancestry and all of our other partners, volunteers, sponsors, exhibitors, and especially our staff who have made this virtual Family History Conference possible."

The conference will stream live on May 20th with Ancestry hosting one part at 11am EDT. The entire thing will be available on-demand beginning July 1st.

In order to tune in go to the official site.

Photo Credit: KudryashkaShutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

The 2020 National Genealogical Society conference will be virtual

Free service simplifies encrypting and sharing confidential data

94 percent of organizations suffer identity-related breaches

TCL 10 Pro Android smartphone perfectly balances quality and affordability [Review]

How to use DNS over HTTPS in Windows 10

Microsoft begins to kill off Windows 10 support for 32-bit systems

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 19628, changes the development branch

Most Commented Stories

ADATA SU720 SATA SSD is a drop-in upgrade for all you maniacs still using hard disk drives

77 Comments

Microsoft opens a can of whoop-ass on reply-all email storms in Office 365

72 Comments

Microsoft begins to kill off Windows 10 support for 32-bit systems

16 Comments

ViacomCBS brings Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, and more to YouTube TV

15 Comments

Laplink launches a free Windows Store edition of PCmover

11 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.