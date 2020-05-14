The 2020 National Genealogical Society conference will be virtual

Despite everything going on currently, the world hasn’t stopped, just changed -- a lot. My daughter works from home, my son and girlfriend are doing their college classes from her family’s home.

While sports are at a dead stop Genealogy research can move on. Yes, the archives and historical societies may be closed but there’s nothing to keep you from cemeteries and online research in places like Ancestry and FamilySearch.

This trend continues as the 2020 National Genealogical Society Family History Conference will go on, although it will be virtual.

"We are so glad to be able to provide this level of education to our genealogy friends during a very challenging time," said Matt Menashes, NGS Executive Director. "And we’re thankful to Ancestry and all of our other partners, volunteers, sponsors, exhibitors, and especially our staff who have made this virtual Family History Conference possible."

The conference will stream live on May 20th with Ancestry hosting one part at 11am EDT. The entire thing will be available on-demand beginning July 1st.

In order to tune in go to the official site.

Photo Credit: Kudryashka / Shutterstock