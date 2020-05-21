Transcend launches DrivePro 10 dashcam

Have you ever seen someone with a dashcam in their vehicle and wondered why they have such a thing? No, they are not just obsessed with recording every aspect of their life -- a dashcam has actual benefits. For instance, if you are in a car accident, or someone with road-rage attacks you (it happens), the recording could provide evidence to show to the police or an insurance company. It's one of those things that you don't think you need -- until you do.

Today, Transcend launches a new dashcam that is chock-full of features and nice specifications. Called "DrivePro 10," it features a small and attractive body that should look quite stylish in your car, truck, or SUV. It comes with an adhesive mount for your windshield and is powered by micro USB -- a "lighter" adapter is included in the box. If you prefer, an optional accessory allows you to hardwire it directly to your vehicle's fuse box for power.

"Coming in a compact, discreet form factor, the dashcam allows for mounting on the vehicle's front or rear windshields, allowing drivers an unobstructed view of the road ahead and behind. Equipped with a STARVIS high-sensitivity image sensor, the dashcam captures sharp images with extremely fine tonal gradation even in low light, recording in 1080P Full HD at up to 60fps to ensure every crucial detail is documented accurately. The dashcam also features Wide Dynamic Range (WDR), a G-sensor, a built-in Li-polymer battery, Wi-Fi connectivity, and Transcend's firmware technology that obviates the need for frequent formatting," says Transcend.

The company further says, "The DrivePro 10 is equipped with a STARVIS sensor with a ƒ/2.0 aperture to capture high-resolution images with bold color in all lighting conditions. It features a 140° wide-angle lens, providing a broad field of view. Supporting up to 1080p Full HD recording at 60fps, the dashcam creates smooth and detail-packed footage, where any shot can be zoomed in on without reducing image quality -- all important for capturing things like license plate numbers. The DrivePro 10 features Wi-Fi connectivity that works with both iOS and Android devices via the free DrivePro app. The app allows users to stream videos in real time from their smart devices, download footage and images, and change device settings."

Transcend shares specifications below.

Dimensions: 58.3 mm x 36 mm x 22.8 mm (2.3" x 1.42" x 0.9")

Weigh:t 40 g (1.41 oz)

USB Type: micro USB to car lighter adapter

Connection Interface: USB 2.0

Network Interface: Wi-Fi 802.11n

Viewing Angle for Lens: 140° (diagonal)

Aperture: F/2.0

Operating Temperature: -20°C (-4°F) ~ 60°C (140°F)

Input Voltage: 12V ~ 24V

Output Voltage; 5V / 2A

Resolution: Full HD 1080P

Frame Rate: 60/30 fps

Video Format: MP4 (H.264)

Certificate: CE/FCC/BSMI/KC

Warranty: Two-year Limited Warranty

While the DrivePro 10 is not yet available for sale, it should show up here very soon. Pricing is a mystery for now, but like Transcend's other dashcams, it should be an affordable product. The company promises that a micro SD card will be included in the box, and while the capacity is not disclosed, I would guess it will only be 16GB. My advice? With storage prices so low, you might as well invest in a 128GB card. You can get this one for around $20.