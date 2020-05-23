Has the home server gone the way of the Dodo?

A while back I wrote about building a media center computer, something I last did about 12 years ago. I wanted to know if it was still worth the time and money. Your answers mostly told me to scrap the idea, probably best I suppose.

But around that same time as that aging media center I also built a home server, so I’m back to inquire about doing this again.

Previously I took one of several old tower cases I had in my home office and completely rebuilt it. Since it was empty I needed all the innards, motherboard, RAM, Video card, sound card, the works. A video card is really only necessary for setup and a sound card isn’t needed at all, so I went cheap with them.

I used FreeNAS, which is a fork of FreeBSD, essentially a Unix-like operating system. It required me to hook up a monitor to the PC for setup, hence the need for the cheap video card.

After that I disconnected the monitor, the server runs headless. Just enter a URL into the browser on another PC and you can access the dashboard and have control of everything.

If I did this again, I’d save money by skipping the sound card. But now I want know if this is still worth it? My files are backed up in OneDrive and Google Drive. It’s nice to have a home-based copy and a cloud copy, though.

So what do all of you think? Will you shoot me down like the Home Theater PC? Or is this still worth my time and money?

