iHeartRadio is offering commercial-free streaming for Memorial Day weekend

As the holiday weekend kicks off things are going to be a bit different this year. For one, while it’s generally warm, it’s not swimming weather for most yet, and two, a lot of beaches are closed, although some have reopened with restrictions.

Nothing is stopping you from cooking out though, and if you want you can blast some music while doing so. Plenty of streaming services exist, but one, iHeartRadio, will be playing commercial-free music on many of its radio stations all weekend long.

iHeartRadio suggests "If you’re just hanging out in your backyard, put on iHeartRadio’s 'Slippery When Wet' radio station and jam out to acts like Bon Jovi, Motley Crue, Van Halen and more (without interruption!). While grilling up some hot dogs and hamburgers with the family, put on our 'iHeartCountry 90s' radio station and relax to artists like Tim McGraw, Shania Twain and Garth Brooks. "

There are countless other channels as well and most will be commercial-free from now through Monday. You can almost certainly find something you like.

Photo credit: Milles Studio / Shutterstock